Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Startlist: Neeraj Chopra to throw eighth in final; Vadlejch first in order, Nadeem fourth

Defending Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra will be eighth in the order of the throwers during the men’s javelin final of the Paris 2024 Olympics to be held on Thursday.

Neeraj qualified for the final with his first throw in the qualification round, registering a season best of 89.34m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch who bagged a silver in Tokyo will be the first thrower, with Grenada’s Anderson Peters following him in the order.

Pakistan’s Commonwealth Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will be fourth in the start list followed by Germany’s Julian Weber.