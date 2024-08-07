MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Startlist: Neeraj Chopra to throw eighth in final; Vadlejch first in order, Nadeem fourth

Neeraj qualified for the final with his first throw in the qualification round, registering a season best of 89.34m.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra reacts after he qualifies in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on Tuesday.
Neeraj Chopra reacts after he qualifies in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
Neeraj Chopra reacts after he qualifies in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Defending Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra will be eighth in the order of the throwers during the men’s javelin final of the Paris 2024 Olympics to be held on Thursday.

Neeraj qualified for the final with his first throw in the qualification round, registering a season best of 89.34m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch who bagged a silver in Tokyo will be the first thrower, with Grenada’s Anderson Peters following him in the order.

Pakistan’s Commonwealth Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will be fourth in the start list followed by Germany’s Julian Weber.

Men’s Javelin Final Startlist at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Men’s Javelin Final Startlist at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Paris 2024 Olympics Website
Men’s Javelin Final Startlist at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Paris 2024 Olympics Website

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Jakub Vadlejch /

Arshad Nadeem

