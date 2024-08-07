MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who are the Neeraj Chopra’s top competitors ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Men’s Javelin throw final?

The javelin throw event is expected to be highly competitive this time around. Here are some of Neeraj’s top rivals and medal contenders at the Paris Summer Games.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 21:53 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the Men Javelin Throw Qualification of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France.
Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the Men Javelin Throw Qualification of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the Men Javelin Throw Qualification of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France. | Photo Credit: PTI

One of India’s brightest medal hopes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, will be gearing up to defend the gold medal he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj comes into the event with a season-best of 88.36m (his personal best is 89.94m) and is currently ranked number 2 in the world.

The 26-year-old registered a season best throw of 89.34m in the qualification round held on 6th August, finishing ahead of his competitors. The finals is scheduled for 8th August.

The javelin throw event is expected to be highly competitive this time around. Here are some of Neeraj’s top rivals and medal contenders at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem - Pakistan

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan has competed strongly with Neeraj Chopra in the past at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Nadeem finished fifth in Tokyo, and though he does not have a world rank, he comes into the Olympics with a personal best of 90.18m and a season best of 84.21m.

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP
lightbox-info

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP

The 27-year-old registered a season-best 86.59m on his first throw to qualify for the final.

Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia

Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch ran Chopra the closest in Tokyo, winning silver. Vadlejch comes into Paris ranked number one in the world. He has a personal best of 90.88m and a season best of 88.65m.

Jakub Vadlejch, of Czechia, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Jakub Vadlejch, of Czechia, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP
lightbox-info

Jakub Vadlejch, of Czechia, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP

The 33-year-old too qualified for the final with a single throw, registering a 85.63m throw, ahead of the automatic qualification mark of 85m.

Julian Weber - Germany

The number 3 in the world rankings is currently occupied by Julian Weber of Germany, who finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His personal best is 89.54m and his best for the season is 88.37m.

Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP
lightbox-info

Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP

The German qualified for the final with a throw of 87.76m throw.

Anderson Peters - Grenada

Anderson Peters currently occupies the number 6 position in the world rankings and holds a chance of competing at the Paris Olympics. His personal best is an impressive 93.07m, and his best for the season is 86.62m.

Anderson Peters of Grenada in action during the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Anderson Peters of Grenada in action during the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS
lightbox-info

Anderson Peters of Grenada in action during the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS

Peters was the closest to Neeraj in the qualification round, registering a season best 88.63m throw in the qualification round.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

neeraj chopra /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Women’s pole vault final begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who are the Neeraj Chopra’s top competitors ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Men’s Javelin throw final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. All you need to know about Steeplechase race ahead of Avinash Sable’s men’s 3000m SC final in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Who are the Neeraj Chopra’s top competitors ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Men’s Javelin throw final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13: Indians in action — August 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Startlist: Neeraj Chopra to throw eighth in final; Vadlejch first in order, Nadeem fourth
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Women’s pole vault final begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who are the Neeraj Chopra’s top competitors ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Men’s Javelin throw final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. All you need to know about Steeplechase race ahead of Avinash Sable’s men’s 3000m SC final in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment