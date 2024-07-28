In gymnastics, certain moves or elements can be banned due to safety concerns or because they don’t align with the sport’s regulations.

Aesthetics – As mentioned above, gymnastics is a sport that is based on aesthetics, precision, rhythmic and artistic movements. There are times when some moves or routines do not suit the aesthetics of the apparatus. To avoid such situations, some moves were banned from being performed in the contests.

Safety – The common reason behind most of the banned moves is safety. As we already know, there is no room for mistakes in this sport. This is because a single mistake or miscalculation can lead to permanent physical damage or worse. In the past, there have been gymnasts who sustained injuries that left them partially or completely paralyzed for the rest of their lives.

Difficulty – Another reason why a move can be banned is because of the level of its difficulty. In the past, some moves have been banned because, even though some athletes were able to perform them effortlessly, others were not. Hence, the moves were deemed too difficult. The most recent example of this case was seen in 2019 when a move performed by the gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles was banned.

Most of the moves have been banned because of the risk involved or the accidents they have caused.

Here are some banned moves in gymnastics:

Korbut Flip (Deadloop)

Olga Korbut from Belarus represented the Soviet Union at the 1972 Munich Olympics. During the Games, she performed a new gymnastics skill. The move was later named after Korbut as ‘Korbut Flip’. The move is also called ‘deadloop.’

While performing the move, Korbut stood on the high bar, executed a back flip and grasped the bar once more. No one had ever performed a backflip on the uneven bars in a worldwide competition before.

However, standing on the high bar was later declared illegal in accordance with the Code of Points, banning the move from the Olympics considering the high level of risk involved.

Thomas Salto

Kurt Thomas in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The Thomas salto is considered to be an extremely difficult and dangerous move performed during the floor exercise event in artistic gymnastics. The move is named after American gymnast Kurt Thomas.

The Thomas salto consists of a one-and-a-half salto backward in a tucked or piked position with one-and-a-half twists or a one-and-a-half salto backward in a layout (straight) position with one-and-a-half twists.

The move was banned as it was removed from the Code of Points following several serious accidents in 1980. The most notable of such accidents was that of Elena Mukhina, a world and European champion then, who broke her neck while practicing the move. The injury left the gymnast from the Soviet Union permanently quadriplegic at the age of 20.

Standing dismounts

Along with the dead loop, the standing dismounts were also banned when it became illegal to stand on the high bar. After the high bar rule was released, gymnasts tried to carry out the standing dismounts on the low bars. This proved to be even more dangerous. Therefore, to avoid unforeseen deadly situations, the standing dismounts were completely removed, irrespective of the height of the bar.

Other banned moves

According to the Code of Points (2022-24) for women’s artistic gymnastics, vaults with sideward take-off or landing are prohibited to perform.

More moves that are banned according to the Code of Points for women’s artistic gymnastics:

VT – Vaults with sideward take-off or landing

UB – salto & DMT with take-off two feet.

BB – dance elements with cross sit landing on BB.

FX – acro elements with sideward take off and/or landing into roll

In men’s gymnastics, the Code of Points states that a vault is invalid if a salto (a forward flip without touching the ground with your arms) is performed in the first-flight phase, or if the athlete has straddled legs in the second flight phase.

Other skills banned by the Federation include the Mukhina Flip, Quad Series, all kinds of rollouts, curtain vaults, etc.