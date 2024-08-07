MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Perez pulls away to give Spain gold in race walk relay

The duo, who each collected gold in both the 20km and 35km races at last year’s worlds in Budapest, finished in two hours, 50 minutes and 31 seconds, with Perez pulling away over the final lap.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 16:47 IST , Paris, France - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alvaro Martin of Spain lifts Maria Perez of Spain during the medal after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.
Alvaro Martin of Spain lifts Maria Perez of Spain during the medal after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Alvaro Martin of Spain lifts Maria Perez of Spain during the medal after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain’s two-times world champions Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez took the gold medal in the mixed marathon race walk relay by nearly a minute at the Paris Games on Wednesday as the event made its Olympic debut.

The Spaniards, who each collected gold in both the 20km and 35km races at last year’s worlds in Budapest, finished in two hours, 50 minutes and 31 seconds, with Perez pulling away over the final lap.

Follow the Olympics live here: Paris 2024 Olympic Games real-time updates

Brian Pintado and Glenda Morejon of Ecuador took silver in 2:51.22, while Australia’s Rhydian Cowley and Jemima Montag claimed bronze (2:51:38).

Spain and Ecuador led virtually from the off, initially as part of a group of eight that had become two by the final leg.

Just three seconds separated the two teams when Martin and Perez smacked hands for the exchange.

Perez found another gear over the final leg, and then a kilometre from the finish line, she ditched her sunglasses, smiled and high-fived flag-waving Spanish fans who created a thunderous celebration by banging on cardboard course dividers.

Ecuador held on for silver, the country’s seventh all-time Olympic medal, despite a nervy last leg for Moreno.

Pintado had picked up two red cards -- shown when a walker has either lost significant contact with the ground or a knee is bent when the foot strikes the ground.

A third red would have meat Morejon would have had to pull in to serve a three-minute suspension.

ALSO READ: ‘Vinesh Phogat spent the entire night running and using the sauna’ - The inside story of how the Indian wrestler tried to cut last 100 grams

That fate befell Chinese pair Zhang Jun and Yang Jiayu, winner of the women’s 20km earlier in the Games, when Zhang was flagged with a disastrous third red card.

The relay, which replaced the men’s 50km, saw two athletes per team -- one male, one female -- each complete two legs that looped back and forth at the base of the Eiffel Tower to total the traditional 42.195 km marathon distance.

The new event posed a unique challenge with athletes having to stay fresh during their 40 or so minutes between legs.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s team lose to Germany in quarterfinal - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 173/2 (36); Riyan Parag removes Avishka on 96
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Perez pulls away to give Spain gold in race walk relay
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat hospitalised, disqualified; Mirabai in action at 11pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Perez pulls away to give Spain gold in race walk relay
    Reuters
  2. Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer, explains what went into Vinesh Phogat’s weight cut efforts at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Antim Panghal loses to Turkiye’s Yetgil in first round of women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Netherlands ‘bullet train’ powers to team sprint gold in cycling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s team lose to Germany in quarterfinal - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 173/2 (36); Riyan Parag removes Avishka on 96
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Perez pulls away to give Spain gold in race walk relay
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat hospitalised, disqualified; Mirabai in action at 11pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment