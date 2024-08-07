MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades

The Australians finished in three minutes, 42.067 seconds in a final in which the two teams were separated by less than two-tenths for almost the entire 4,000 meters.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 23:18 IST , Paris, France - 2 MINS READ

AP
Gold medalists Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien of Team Australia compete during the Men’s Team Pursuit Finals on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Gold medalists Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien of Team Australia compete during the Men’s Team Pursuit Finals on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalists Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien of Team Australia compete during the Men’s Team Pursuit Finals on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The pursuit team of Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien from Australia beat Britain in a close final at the Olympic velodrome on Wednesday night to win the gold medal for the first time in two decades.

The Australians finished in three minutes, 42.067 seconds in a final in which the two teams were separated by less than two-tenths for almost the entire 4,000 meters. It wasn’t until the British quartet of Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield and Oliver Wood appeared to touch wheels at the end that they pulled away.

The men’s pursuit podium was destined for a shakeup after Australia roared through qualifying, then not only defeated Olympic champion Italy but also snatched away its world record, finishing in 3:40.730 to ease into the finals.

Follow the Olympics live here: Paris 2024 Olympic Games real-time updates

Its opponent was a familiar one: Britain. The nation whose streak of three straight Olympic golds ended with a seventh-place letdown at the Tokyo Games beat the world champions from Denmark to return to the gold-medal race.

In the race for bronze, the Italian team of Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan rallied over the last 1,000 meters as the Danish team of Tobias Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort and Rasmus Pedersen fell apart.

The finals of the women’s pursuit was later Wednesday night, when the U.S. quartet of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Lily Williams and Jennifer Valente were facing off against New Zealand for gold. The Americans have two silver medals and a bronze in three previous Olympics but have never triumphed in the event.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
