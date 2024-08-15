MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating

Gunn was lambasted online and in mainstream media after she lost all three of her round robin battles in Paris, where breaking made its Olympic debut.

Published : Aug 15, 2024

Reuters
Australia’s Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Australia’s Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn said the backlash she has received since she competed at the Paris Olympics has been devastating, and pleaded for privacy for herself and her family and friends.

“I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Gunn, who is known as B-girl Raygun, said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I didn’t realise that that would also open the door to so much hate which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

Gunn was lambasted online and in mainstream media after she lost all three of her round robin battles in Paris, where breaking made its Olympic debut.

“Well, I went out there and I had fun -- I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all. Truly,” Gunn said.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) earlier on Thursday condemned an online petition calling for an investigation into Gunn’s selection for the Paris Olympics, saying it contained falsehoods aimed at inciting hatred against her.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said the petition had “stirred up public hatred without any factual basis”, adding that it was “vexatious, misleading and bullying”.

Carroll’s statement also said the 36-year-old Gunn had been “selected through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process”.

Gunn asked for privacy, saying: “I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community and the broader street dance community. Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this, so I ask you to please respect their privacy.”

She said she would take a few weeks of previously planned holiday in Europe and would answer any more questions on her return to Australia.

The change.org petition calling for Gunn to apologise has collected more than 54,000 signatures. The AOC have written to the organisation asking for it to be removed.

Breaking is not on the sports programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 

