MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Reigning champion Canada knocked out, Spain wins thriller

With Canada out post a controversial campaign, Germany, gold medallist in 2016, advance to a semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon against the United States.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 02:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Canadians took gold three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.
The Canadians took gold three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Canadians took gold three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canada was eliminated from the Olympic women’s football on Saturday in the quarterfinals, going down 4-2 on penalties to Germany to end a controversial title defence which began with a spying scandal.

After the match finished 0-0 at the end of extra time, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was Germany’s hero in the shoot-out in Marseille as she saved from both Ashley Lawrence and Adriana Leon, and then stepped up to convert the winning spot-kick.

Germany, gold medallist in 2016, advance to a semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon against the United States.

Canada, who took gold three years ago in Tokyo, go home but just making it to the quarterfinals was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.

The team was hit with the points deduction as well as a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) by FIFA as a punishment after a staff member used a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of its opening match at the tournament, which Canada won 2-1.

Ann-Katrin Berger of Team Germany scores the team’s fifth and winner penalty in the penalty shoot out against Canada
Ann-Katrin Berger of Team Germany scores the team’s fifth and winner penalty in the penalty shoot out against Canada | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Ann-Katrin Berger of Team Germany scores the team’s fifth and winner penalty in the penalty shoot out against Canada | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canada coach Bev Priestman was given a one-year ban for her responsibility in the scandal, leaving assistant Andy Spence to take interim charge of the team.

Canada, who failed in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the points deduction, won all three group games to qualify for the last eight, including beating host France.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Canada /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Reigning champion Canada knocked out, Spain wins thriller
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA takes mixed 4x100 medley gold in world record time
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Highlights Day 8 — August 3 updates: St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Nishant Dev loses in quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker 4th in 25m pistol
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8: August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Reigning champion Canada knocked out, Spain wins thriller
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Dominica’s LaFond wins Olympic women’s triple jump gold
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA takes mixed 4x100 medley gold in world record time
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Reigning champion Canada knocked out, Spain wins thriller
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA takes mixed 4x100 medley gold in world record time
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Highlights Day 8 — August 3 updates: St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Nishant Dev loses in quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker 4th in 25m pistol
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8: August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment