Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details

After just over more that three weeks, the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games is set to conclude in Paris on August 11, Monday.

Unlike the opening ceremony which was held on the River Seine, the closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event.

The 117-member Indian contingent which travelled to Germany, ended their campaign with five bronze medals and one silver. Shooter Manu Bhaker became the first Indian since independence to win two medals in the same edition while the men’s hockey team won back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in over five decades.

At the closing ceremony, Manu and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be the flagbearers for India during the Parade of Nations.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra to Manu Bhaker: Who won medals for India at Paris 2024 Olympics?

The closing ceremony will also feature the extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the transfer of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee.

Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest episode of the “Mission Impossible” franchise in Europe, is expected to play a starring role at the closing ceremony.

He is reportedly set to perform a spectacular stunt sequence to mark the passing of the Games from Paris to Los Angeles which will involve the handing of the Olympic flag from one city to the other.

The ceremony titled ‘Records’ will be directed by Thomas Jolly, a French theatre director and actor who was in charge of directing the opening ceremony as well.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY

What time will the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony start? The Paris 2024 closing ceremony will start on August 11, Monday at 12:30 AM IST. Where is the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony taking place? The Paris 2024 closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event. Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony? The Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema.

(With inputs from AFP)