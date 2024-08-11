MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: China earns a 300th Games gold medal with women’s team victory in table tennis

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 08:53 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Saikat Chakraborty _12028
China’s Chen Meng (L) and Wang Manyu (R) celebrate.
China’s Chen Meng (L) and Wang Manyu (R) celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

China’s Chen Meng (L) and Wang Manyu (R) celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP

China won the women’s team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on Saturday for the country’s 300th gold medal in Olympic history.

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.

“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.

ALSO READ | France beats Poland to win gold medal in men’s volleyball

South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.

China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.

China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

