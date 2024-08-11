Paris Olympics 2024: China earns a 300th Games gold medal with women’s team victory in table tennis

China won the women’s team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on Saturday for the country’s 300th gold medal in Olympic history.

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.

“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.

South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.

China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.

China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.