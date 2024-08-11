India had a mixed campaign at the 2024 Olympic Games, with its last medal coming off Aman Sehrawat, who won bronze in Men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling, in Paris.

The medal made Paris 2024 India’s third-best campaign ever, with six medals that comprise one silver and five bronze. It was also the first time shooting fetched three medals for the country.

Neeraj Chopra, who had entered Paris 2024 as the defending men’s Javelin Throw champion, clinched silver this time around, becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win individual medals in consecutive Olympics.

RELATED: No matter how great a champion someone is, they don’t always win, says Neeraj Chopra

"Wahi hai, agar rashtra gaan bajta, toh aur maza aata"



Neeraj Chopra disappointed on missing out on the top step of the podium



🎙️ @ybsarangi

📹 Ritu Raj Konwar #Paris2024 | #OlympicGamespic.twitter.com/wsWPhDKVTF — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic game when she landed bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m pistol mixed team event, beating South Korea 16-10.

Tokyo 2020



2 events, 0 finals



Paris 2024



3 events, 3 finals, 2 medals



Manu Bhaker, you are a superstar! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ZnVjVfPYXg — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 3, 2024

In hockey, India won consecutive Olympic medals in men’s hockey for the first time in over half a century when it beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

Overall, India finished 70th in the medal tally.

Following is the list of Indian medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Neeraj Chopra – Men’s javelin throw – Athletics – Silver

Aman Sehrawat – Men’s 57kg freestyle – Wrestling – Bronze

Team India – Men’s event – Hockey – Bronze

Manu Bhaker – Women’s 10m air pistol – Shooting – Bronze

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh – Mixed team 10m air pistol – Shooting – Bronze

Swapnil Kusale – Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions – Shooting – Bronze

However, India can also earn another medal, a silver, through wrestler Vinesh Phogat, depending on the final decision of the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) on August 13.