  • Neeraj Chopra – Men’s javelin throw – Athletics – Silver
  • Aman Sehrawat – Men’s 57kg freestyle – Wrestling – Bronze
  • Team India – Men’s event – Hockey – Bronze
  • Manu Bhaker – Women’s 10m air pistol – Shooting – Bronze
  • Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh – Mixed team 10m air pistol – Shooting – Bronze
  • Swapnil Kusale – Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions – Shooting – Bronze