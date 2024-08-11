MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Wanyonyi extends Kenya’s 800 metres domination

Canada’s world champion Marco Arop furiously tried to overtake the Kenyan over the final 100m, but finished one-hundredth of a second behind in 1:41.20.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 00:45 IST , Paris, France - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi held off one of the strongest fields in history to win the Olympic gold medal in the men’s 800 metres on Saturday, securing his country’s fifth consecutive Olympic title in the event.

The 20-year-old Wanyonyi blazed to a time of one minute 41.19 seconds, making him the third fastest man ever over the distance. The world silver medallist narrowly missed the world record of 1:40.91 set by Kenya’s David Rudisha at the 2012 London Olympics, in laying down the fifth fastest time ever run.

Canada’s world champion Marco Arop furiously tried to overtake the Kenyan over the final 100m, but finished one-hundredth of a second behind in 1:41.20.

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati, the favourite after going unbeaten all season and setting four world-leading times, made a tactical error in sitting near the back of the pack for too long and crossed the line in 1:41.50 for bronze.

ALSO READ: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m Olympic gold

Wanyonyi, who turned 19 nine days ago, boldly led from gun to tape as the first seven across the line were separated by about a second and a half and fifth-placed Bryce Hoppel set an American record.

Arop’s silver was the Canadian’s first medal in two Olympics. The 25-year-old was born in Sudan and forced by the civil war to flee with his family of eight when he was two years old.

Sedjati, who had been third quickest in history before Saturday, is known for his remarkable kick, but delayed his move too long and had to settle for bronze.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
