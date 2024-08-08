Paris 2024 Olympics: Hockey India announces cash prize for Indian men’s team following historic bronze medal victory

Hockey India announced cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player of the Indian men’s hockey team and Rs 7.5 lakhs for each member of the support staff for winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indian team secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking its second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago.

The bronze medal match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday, also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey lauded the team’s historic performance, stating, “This victory is a testament to the hard work, determination, and resilience of our players and support staff. Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the resurgence of Indian hockey on the world stage.”

“On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the entire team and support staff for their exceptional performance and dedication. The cash prizes are a token of our appreciation for their relentless pursuit of excellence. I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to PR Sreejesh for his stellar career and invaluable contributions to Indian hockey. His legacy will inspire future generations,” he added.