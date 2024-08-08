MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Hockey India announces cash prize for Indian men’s team following historic bronze medal victory

Hockey India announced cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player of the Indian men’s hockey team and Rs 7.5 lakhs for each member of the support staff for winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 23:09 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey India announced cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player of the Indian men’s hockey team and Rs 7.5 lakhs for each member of the support staff for winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indian team secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking its second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago.

The bronze medal match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday, also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey lauded the team’s historic performance, stating, “This victory is a testament to the hard work, determination, and resilience of our players and support staff. Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the resurgence of Indian hockey on the world stage.”

“On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the entire team and support staff for their exceptional performance and dedication. The cash prizes are a token of our appreciation for their relentless pursuit of excellence. I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to PR Sreejesh for his stellar career and invaluable contributions to Indian hockey. His legacy will inspire future generations,” he added.

