MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Ingebrigtsen storms to 5,000m gold

Ingebrigtsen was the defending champion over 1,500 but was run out of the medals and determined to make amends in the longer distance, having taking gold over 5,000 in the last two world championships.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 00:47 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men’s 5000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men’s 5000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men’s 5000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen bounced back from defeat in the 1,500 metres to win the Olympic 5,000 metres gold with a fierce final lap on Saturday, just as he did in last year’s world championships.

Ingebrigtsen was the defending champion over 1,500 but was run out of the medals and determined to make amends in the longer distance, having taking gold over 5,000 in the last two world championships.

His rivals played into his hands by running most of the race at pedestrian pace, until Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet, who became the second-fastest man ever over the distance this year, put his foot down with 600 metres to go.

Ingebrigtsen did not panic, however, easing his way back onto the leader’s shoulder and forging clear with 250 to go to come home well clear in 13 minutes 13.66.

Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi got ahead in a charge for the line to take silver with American Grant Fisher adding a brilliant bronze to the one he picked up in the 10,000 as his country’s highly impressive campaign over the middle and longer distances continued.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics /

Athletics /

Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: First quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: US holds off Botswana to win 4x400m relay in record time
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Ingebrigtsen storms to 5,000m gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Reetika Hooda eliminated from Paris Olympics, misses out on wrestling repechage round
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Ingebrigtsen storms to 5,000m gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Wanyonyi extends Kenya’s 800 metres domination
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m Olympic gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt’s Elgendy wins modern pentathlon with new world record
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: First quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: First quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: US holds off Botswana to win 4x400m relay in record time
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Ingebrigtsen storms to 5,000m gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Reetika Hooda eliminated from Paris Olympics, misses out on wrestling repechage round
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment