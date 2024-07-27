The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on Friday and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Sunday’s schedule features medal events in archery, shooting, cycling, judo, skateboarding, canoe slalom, swimming and fencing.
Action also continues in tennis, badminton, rowing, men’s hockey, handball, volleyball, beach volleyball, equestrian, basketball, boxing, water polo, surfing and gymnastics.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 28 SCHEDULE
