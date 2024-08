Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11 - August 6: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Tuesday, medal events will be held across equestrian, sailing, diving, skateboarding, wrestling, athletics, track cycling and boxing.

Here are the medal events for Day 11 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

13:30 - Equestrian - Jumping Individual Final

18:13 - Sailing - Women’s Dinghy Medal Race

18:30 - Diving - Women’s 10m Platform Final

19:13 - Sailing - Men’s Dinghy Medal Race

21:00 - Skateboarding - Women’s Park Final

21:45 - Wrestling - Medal Rounds in Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, 130kg and Women’s Freestyle 68kg

23:27 - Athletics - Women’s Hammer Throw Final

23:25 - Track Cycling - Men’s Team Sprint Finals

23:45 - Athletics - Men’s Long Jump Final

00:20 - Athletics - Men’s 1500m Final

00:44 - Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

01:00 - Boxing - Men’s 71kg Semifinals

01:10 - Athletics - Women’s 200m Final

01:32 - Boxing - Women’s 50kg Semifinals

02:04 - Boxing - Women’s 66kg Semifinals

02:36 - Boxing - Women’s 60kg Final