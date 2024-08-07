Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12 - August 7: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Wednesday, medal events will be held across athletics, sport climbing, sailing, weightlifting, skateboarding, track cycling, wrestling, artistic swimming, taekwondo and boxing.

Here are the medal events for Day 12 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:00 - Athletics - Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay

16:24 - Sport Climbing - Women’s Speed Final

18:13 - Sailing - Mixed Multihull Medal Race

18:30 - Weightlifting - Men’s 61kg

19:13 - Sailing - Mixed Dinghy Medal Race

21:00 - Skateboarding - Men’s Park Final

21:34 - Track Cycling - Men’s Team Pursuit Finals

21:45 - Athletics - Women’s Pole Vault Final

21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 50kg Freestyle Medal Rounds

22:27 - Track Cycling - Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

23:00 - Artistic Swimming - Team Acrobatic Routine

23:00 - Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg

23:49 - Taekwondo - Women’s -49kg Bronze Medal Bouts

23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw Final

00:04 - Taekwondo - Men’s -58kg Bronze Medal Bouts

00:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -49kg Gold Medal Bout

00:50 - Athletics - Men’s 400m Final

01:00 - Boxing - Women’s 57kg Semifinals

01:07 - Taekwondo - Men’s -58kg Gold Medal Bout

01:13 - Athletics - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

01:32 - Boxing - Men’s +92kg Semifinals

02:04 - Boxing - Men’s 63.5kg Final

02:21 - Boxing - Men’s 80kg Final