MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12 - August 7: What are the medal events today?

Paris 2024 Olympics: On Wednesday, medal events will be held across athletics, sport climbing, sailing, weightlifting, skateboarding, track cycling, wrestling, artistic swimming, taekwondo and boxing.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will compete in women’s 49kg at Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
FILE PHOTO: Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will compete in women’s 49kg at Paris Olympics on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will compete in women’s 49kg at Paris Olympics on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Wednesday, medal events will be held across athletics, sport climbing, sailing, weightlifting, skateboarding, track cycling, wrestling, artistic swimming, taekwondo and boxing.

Here are the medal events for Day 12 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:00 - Athletics - Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay

16:24 - Sport Climbing - Women’s Speed Final

18:13 - Sailing - Mixed Multihull Medal Race

18:30 - Weightlifting - Men’s 61kg

19:13 - Sailing - Mixed Dinghy Medal Race

21:00 - Skateboarding - Men’s Park Final

21:34 - Track Cycling - Men’s Team Pursuit Finals

21:45 - Athletics - Women’s Pole Vault Final

21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 50kg Freestyle Medal Rounds

22:27 - Track Cycling - Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

23:00 - Artistic Swimming - Team Acrobatic Routine

23:00 - Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg

23:49 - Taekwondo - Women’s -49kg Bronze Medal Bouts

23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw Final

00:04 - Taekwondo - Men’s -58kg Bronze Medal Bouts

00:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -49kg Gold Medal Bout

00:50 - Athletics - Men’s 400m Final

01:00 - Boxing - Women’s 57kg Semifinals

01:07 - Taekwondo - Men’s -58kg Gold Medal Bout

01:13 - Athletics - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

01:32 - Boxing - Men’s +92kg Semifinals

02:04 - Boxing - Men’s 63.5kg Final

02:21 - Boxing - Men’s 80kg Final

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics /

Wrestling /

Boxing /

Weightlifting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Timo Boll retires after Germany’s elimination by Sweden, Japan advances
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: USWNT reaches first Games final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Kellie Harrington of Ireland wins her second Games boxing gold medal and retires
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing in pictures: Imane Khelif through to final, assured of gold or silver amid gender row
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row, Imane Khelif, marches into final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Table Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Timo Boll retires after Germany’s elimination by Sweden, Japan advances
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12 - August 7: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: USWNT reaches first Games final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Kellie Harrington of Ireland wins her second Games boxing gold medal and retires
    AP
  5. When and where to watch Mirabai Chanu in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Timo Boll retires after Germany’s elimination by Sweden, Japan advances
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: USWNT reaches first Games final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Kellie Harrington of Ireland wins her second Games boxing gold medal and retires
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing in pictures: Imane Khelif through to final, assured of gold or silver amid gender row
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row, Imane Khelif, marches into final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment