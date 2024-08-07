Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12 - August 7: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
On Wednesday, medal events will be held across athletics, sport climbing, sailing, weightlifting, skateboarding, track cycling, wrestling, artistic swimming, taekwondo and boxing.
Here are the medal events for Day 12 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-
11:00 - Athletics - Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay
16:24 - Sport Climbing - Women’s Speed Final
18:13 - Sailing - Mixed Multihull Medal Race
18:30 - Weightlifting - Men’s 61kg
19:13 - Sailing - Mixed Dinghy Medal Race
21:00 - Skateboarding - Men’s Park Final
21:34 - Track Cycling - Men’s Team Pursuit Finals
21:45 - Athletics - Women’s Pole Vault Final
21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 50kg Freestyle Medal Rounds
22:27 - Track Cycling - Women’s Team Pursuit Finals
23:00 - Artistic Swimming - Team Acrobatic Routine
23:00 - Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg
23:49 - Taekwondo - Women’s -49kg Bronze Medal Bouts
23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw Final
00:04 - Taekwondo - Men’s -58kg Bronze Medal Bouts
00:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -49kg Gold Medal Bout
00:50 - Athletics - Men’s 400m Final
01:00 - Boxing - Women’s 57kg Semifinals
01:07 - Taekwondo - Men’s -58kg Gold Medal Bout
01:13 - Athletics - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
01:32 - Boxing - Men’s +92kg Semifinals
02:04 - Boxing - Men’s 63.5kg Final
02:21 - Boxing - Men’s 80kg Final
