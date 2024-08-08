Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 - August 8: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Thursday, medal events will be held across marathon swimming, sailing, sport climbing, canoe sprint, hockey, diving, weightlifting, football, wrestling, track cycling, athletics, taekwondo and boxing.

Here are the medal events for Day 13 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:00 - Marathon Swimming - Women’s 10km

15:43 - Sailing - Men’s Kite

16:24 - Sport Climbing - Men’s Speed Final

16:43 - Sailing - Women’s Kite

16:50 - Canoe Sprint - Men’s Canoe Double 500m Finals

17:10 - Canoe Sprint - Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final

17:20 - Canoe Sprint - Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final

17:30 - Hockey - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Spain

18:30 - Diving - Men’s 3m Springboard Final

18:30 - Weightlifting - Women’s 59kg

20:30 - Football - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - Egypt vs Morocco

21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 53kg Freestyle Medal Rounds

22:30 - Hockey - Men’s Gold Medal Match - Germany vs Netherlands

22:31 - Track Cycling - Women’s Keirin Finals

22:57 - Track Cycling - Men’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4

23:00 - Weightlifting - Men’s 73kg

23:30 - Athletics - Women’s Long Jump Final

23:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -68kg Bronze Medal Bouts

23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final

00:00 - Athletics - Men’s 200m Final

00:04 - Taekwondo - Women’s -57kg Bronze Medal Bouts

00:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -68kg Gold Medal Bout

00:55 - Athletics - Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

01:00 - Boxing - Men’s 57kg Semifinals

01:07 - Taekwondo - Women’s -57kg Gold Medal Bout

01:15 - Athletics - Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

01:32 - Boxing - Women’s 75kg Semifinals

02:04 - Boxing - Men’s 51kg Final

02:21 - Boxing - Women’s 54kg Final