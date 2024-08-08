Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 - August 8: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
On Thursday, medal events will be held across marathon swimming, sailing, sport climbing, canoe sprint, hockey, diving, weightlifting, football, wrestling, track cycling, athletics, taekwondo and boxing.
Here are the medal events for Day 13 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-
11:00 - Marathon Swimming - Women’s 10km
15:43 - Sailing - Men’s Kite
16:24 - Sport Climbing - Men’s Speed Final
16:43 - Sailing - Women’s Kite
16:50 - Canoe Sprint - Men’s Canoe Double 500m Finals
17:10 - Canoe Sprint - Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final
17:20 - Canoe Sprint - Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final
17:30 - Hockey - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Spain
18:30 - Diving - Men’s 3m Springboard Final
18:30 - Weightlifting - Women’s 59kg
20:30 - Football - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - Egypt vs Morocco
21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 53kg Freestyle Medal Rounds
22:30 - Hockey - Men’s Gold Medal Match - Germany vs Netherlands
22:31 - Track Cycling - Women’s Keirin Finals
22:57 - Track Cycling - Men’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4
23:00 - Weightlifting - Men’s 73kg
23:30 - Athletics - Women’s Long Jump Final
23:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -68kg Bronze Medal Bouts
23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final
00:00 - Athletics - Men’s 200m Final
00:04 - Taekwondo - Women’s -57kg Bronze Medal Bouts
00:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s -68kg Gold Medal Bout
00:55 - Athletics - Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
01:00 - Boxing - Men’s 57kg Semifinals
01:07 - Taekwondo - Women’s -57kg Gold Medal Bout
01:15 - Athletics - Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
01:32 - Boxing - Women’s 75kg Semifinals
02:04 - Boxing - Men’s 51kg Final
02:21 - Boxing - Women’s 54kg Final
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lin Yu-ting, taiwanese boxer in gender row, eases into final
- Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling, says she has no strength left after Paris Olympics ordeal
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, India performance tracker: Vinesh Phogat moves CAS, Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, Sable disappoints
- Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event
- Rafael Nadal withdraws from the US Open, 3rd Grand Slam tournament to miss this year
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE