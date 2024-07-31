Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Five - July 31: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
On Wednesday, a total of 18 medal events will be held across triathlon, diving, rowing, cycling bmx freestyle, shooting, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing and swimming.
Here are the medal events for Day Five of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-
11:30 - Triathlon - Women’s Individual
14:15 - Triathlon - Men’s Final
14:30 - Diving - Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
15:32 - Rowing - Men’s Quad. Sculls Final
15:44 - Rowing - Women’s Quad. Sculls Final
16:40 - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Women’s Park Final
18:14 - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Men’s Park Final
19:00 - Shooting - Women’s Trap Final
19:30 - Judo - Women’s -70kg Medal Rounds
19:30 - Judo - Men’s -90kg Medal Rounds
20:55 - Canoe Slalom - Women’s Canoe Single Final
21:00 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s All-Around Final
23:00 - Fencing - Men’s Sabre Team Finals
00:00 - Swimming - Women’s Freestyle Final
00:07 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly Final
00:43 - Swimming - Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final
02:01 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final
02:09 - Swimming - Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
