Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Five - July 31: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Wednesday, a total of 18 medal events will be held across triathlon, diving, rowing, cycling bmx freestyle, shooting, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing and swimming.

Here are the medal events for Day Five of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:30 - Triathlon - Women’s Individual

14:15 - Triathlon - Men’s Final

14:30 - Diving - Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

15:32 - Rowing - Men’s Quad. Sculls Final

15:44 - Rowing - Women’s Quad. Sculls Final

16:40 - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Women’s Park Final

18:14 - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Men’s Park Final

19:00 - Shooting - Women’s Trap Final

19:30 - Judo - Women’s -70kg Medal Rounds

19:30 - Judo - Men’s -90kg Medal Rounds

20:55 - Canoe Slalom - Women’s Canoe Single Final

21:00 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s All-Around Final

23:00 - Fencing - Men’s Sabre Team Finals

00:00 - Swimming - Women’s Freestyle Final

00:07 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

00:43 - Swimming - Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

02:01 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

02:09 - Swimming - Men’s 100m Freestyle Final