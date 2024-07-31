MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Five - July 31: What are the medal events today?

Paris 2024 Olympics: On Wednesday, a total of 18 medal events will be held across triathlon, diving, rowing, cycling bmx freestyle, shooting, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing and swimming.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Men’s Sabre Team Finals will be held at Grand Palais on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Men’s Sabre Team Finals will be held at Grand Palais on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Men’s Sabre Team Finals will be held at Grand Palais on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Wednesday, a total of 18 medal events will be held across triathlon, diving, rowing, cycling bmx freestyle, shooting, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing and swimming.

Here are the medal events for Day Five of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:30 - Triathlon - Women’s Individual

14:15 - Triathlon - Men’s Final

14:30 - Diving - Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

15:32 - Rowing - Men’s Quad. Sculls Final

15:44 - Rowing - Women’s Quad. Sculls Final

16:40 - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Women’s Park Final

18:14 - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Men’s Park Final

19:00 - Shooting - Women’s Trap Final

19:30 - Judo - Women’s -70kg Medal Rounds

19:30 - Judo - Men’s -90kg Medal Rounds

20:55 - Canoe Slalom - Women’s Canoe Single Final

21:00 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s All-Around Final

23:00 - Fencing - Men’s Sabre Team Finals

00:00 - Swimming - Women’s Freestyle Final

00:07 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

00:43 - Swimming - Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

02:01 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

02:09 - Swimming - Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Shooting /

Swimming /

Gymnastics /

Table Tennis /

Judo /

Fencing /

Swimming

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Army, a federation, and a throng of schools: How Equestrian is trying to gallop in India
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. Paris 2024: From training overload injury to Olympic medal - Sarabjot Singh’s redemption arc comes full circle in Chateauroux
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris Olympics 2024: Preeti Pawar loses Round of 16 bout; Amit Panghal, Jaismine crash out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Highlights: Manu-Sarabjot win India’s second medal; Dhiraj loses in Archery RO32 via shootoff
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics: Panghal loses to Zambia’s Chinyemba, debutant Jasmine, Preeti crash out early
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Five - July 31: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Army, a federation, and a throng of schools: How Equestrian is trying to gallop in India
    Rajdeep Saha
  3. Paris 2024: From training overload injury to Olympic medal - Sarabjot Singh’s redemption arc comes full circle in Chateauroux
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 30; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Manu-Sarabjot, a tense bronze medal and a time-out that changed everything
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Army, a federation, and a throng of schools: How Equestrian is trying to gallop in India
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. Paris 2024: From training overload injury to Olympic medal - Sarabjot Singh’s redemption arc comes full circle in Chateauroux
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris Olympics 2024: Preeti Pawar loses Round of 16 bout; Amit Panghal, Jaismine crash out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Highlights: Manu-Sarabjot win India’s second medal; Dhiraj loses in Archery RO32 via shootoff
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics: Panghal loses to Zambia’s Chinyemba, debutant Jasmine, Preeti crash out early
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment