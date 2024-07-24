The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is officially scheduled to get underway from July 26 in Paris. The event, which will also be hosted across 16 other cities in France, concludes on August 11.

The United States of America has won the most medals among all National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The nation has finished with the most medals in 18 of the 28 editions of the Olympic Games it has participated in, making it the most successful team in the history of the quadrennial event.

India is presently 53rd on the all-time leaderboard with a total of 35 medals - 10 gold, 9 silver and 16 bronze.

Here is the LIVE historical medal tally of the Olympics -

