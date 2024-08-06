Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday.

Neeraj comes into the big event as the defending champion, having won gold in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Kishore Jena is gearing up to feature in his maiden Olympics.

Here is all you need to know about men’s javelin throw qualification rules:

Number of athletes in the men’s javelin throw qualification:

32 athletes will be competing in two groups of 16 each.

Qualification Standards to reach the final:

1. Athletes need to meet the Qualification Standard (Q) of 84m (or)

2. Be among the 12 best performers (q)

Attempts:

Athletes need to meet the above criteria within three tries to qualify for the finals.

Start list:

Group A

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Oliver Helander (Finland)

Leandro Ramos (Portugal)

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Kishore Jena (India)

Teura’itera’i Tupaia (France)

Julian Weber (Germany)

Roderick Genki Dean (Japan)

Alexandru Mihaita Novac (Romania)

Dawid Wegner (Poland)

Toni Keranen (Finland)

Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Patriks Gailums (Latvia)

Pedro Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil)

Jakub Vadlech (Czechia)

Group B

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Gatis Cakss (Latvia)

Max Dehning (Germany)

Cameron McEntyre (Australia)

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

Marcin Krukowski (Poland)

Lassi Etelätalo (Finland)

Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil)

Moustafa Mahmoud (Egypt)

Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

Timothy Herman (Belgium)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Andrian Mardare (Republic of Moldova)

Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania)

Cyprian Mrzygłód (Poland)

FAQs

When will the Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification start?

The qualification round for Group A begins at 1:50 PM IST, while the one for Group B starts at 3:20 PM IST.

Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification on TV in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on the Sports18 network.

Where to live stream the Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on JioCinema.