MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting

Kim Ye-ji won silver in the women’s 10-metre air pistol event in Paris, and her ultra-calm demeanour, combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, made her a worldwide online sensation.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 13:24 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Kim Ye-ji of Team Republic of Korea.
Kim Ye-ji of Team Republic of Korea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kim Ye-ji of Team Republic of Korea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who gained global fame for her confidence and style during the Paris 2024 Olympics, was taken to a hospital after fainting during a press conference, officials said on Friday.

The 31-year-old won silver in the women’s 10-metre air pistol event in Paris last week, and her ultra-calm demeanour, combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, made her a worldwide online sensation -- drawing praise from celebrities such as X owner Elon Musk.

The star shooter suddenly collapsed while speaking to reporters in a southern town on Friday and was sent to hospital, local officials said.

A spokesman for Imsil County told AFP that Kim had “recovered” after the incident and has since been transferred to a general hospital in Jeonju, approximately 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of Imsil.

“We have been informed by emergency aid workers that she does not require serious treatment,” the spokesman said.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Japanese wrestling juggernaut Fujinami ambles to freestyle gold

Another official said she would undergo a medical check up.

Her coach, Kwak Min-su, told local reporters that Kim had no underlying health issues and had been dealing with “accumulated fatigue” along with a very hectic schedule since mid-July.

Since her silver-medal win, a short clip showing Kim -- which shows her at the Baku World Cup in May, not Paris -- has gone viral, spawning fan art as well as multiple edits setting the clip to K-pop music, and endless memes, including some discussing her unique “aura”.

Despite being a strong favourite for gold in the 25-metre event, an error during the qualifying round -- failing to take her shot within the required three-second window and scoring zero -- prevented her from advancing to the finals.

She has since apologised for making a “big mistake” and “disappointing” her fans.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Cycling Track: Crash can’t deny Frenchman Thomas omnium gold, NZ’s Andrews wins keirin
    Reuters
  2. South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting
    AFP
  3. Mandeep Singh on leaving Punjab: I got an indication that going forward, I may not be considered for white-ball cricket
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualification hearing, CAS verdict Live Updates: Result on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST; Senior advocate Harish Salve to represent IOA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japanese wrestling juggernaut Fujinami ambles to freestyle gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Cycling Track: Crash can’t deny Frenchman Thomas omnium gold, NZ’s Andrews wins keirin
    Reuters
  2. South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japanese wrestling juggernaut Fujinami ambles to freestyle gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy beats Turkey to set up gold medal match with United States in women’s volleyball
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: US dominance in athletics is perfect launch pad for LA 2028, says Coe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Cycling Track: Crash can’t deny Frenchman Thomas omnium gold, NZ’s Andrews wins keirin
    Reuters
  2. South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting
    AFP
  3. Mandeep Singh on leaving Punjab: I got an indication that going forward, I may not be considered for white-ball cricket
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualification hearing, CAS verdict Live Updates: Result on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST; Senior advocate Harish Salve to represent IOA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japanese wrestling juggernaut Fujinami ambles to freestyle gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment