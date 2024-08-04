Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain survives Colombia scare, joins USA in women’s football semifinal

World Cup holder Spain survived a major scare before beating Colombia on penalties to reach the semifinals of the Olympic women’s football on Saturday, after the United States edged out Japan.

Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati converted the decisive kick in the shoot-out as Spain beat Colombia 4-2 on penalties after its quarterfinal tie in Lyon had finished 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Spain now advances to a semifinal on Tuesday in Marseille against either Brazil.

Spain is going for gold in its first appearance in the Olympic women’s football, but the side was moments away from being eliminated after falling 2-0 behind to the South Americans.

Mayra Ramirez fired Colombia ahead early on and Leicy Santos doubled its lead early in the second half after a Linda Caicedo shot was saved.

Jennifer Hermoso pulled a goal back in the 79th minute for the world champion, which was then rescued when captain Irene Paredes turned in a Salma Paralluelo cross in the seventh minute of injury time.

That meant extra time, and no further goals led to penalties. Captain Catalina Usme’s first kick for Colombia was saved, while Liana Salazar missed her attempt as Spain scored all four of their efforts from the spot to go through.

Host France was beaten 1-0 by Brazil in the day’s late kick-off, after Gabi Portilho burst through two defenders to finish past keeper Constance Picaud in the 82nd minute with the South Americans’ first shot on target.

