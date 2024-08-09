MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: When did Spain last win gold in men’s football at the Olympic Games?

Having beaten Morocco 2-1 in the semifinal, Spain would look to cap an outstanding summer, where the senior and under-19 teams claimed the European championship titles.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 19:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Enrique Martinez (left) of Spain runs into Marcin Jalocha of Poland during the men’s football final at the Olympic Games, in Barcelona on August 09, 1992. Spain won the gold medal 3-2.
Enrique Martinez (left) of Spain runs into Marcin Jalocha of Poland during the men’s football final at the Olympic Games, in Barcelona on August 09, 1992. Spain won the gold medal 3-2. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
infoIcon

Enrique Martinez (left) of Spain runs into Marcin Jalocha of Poland during the men’s football final at the Olympic Games, in Barcelona on August 09, 1992. Spain won the gold medal 3-2. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Spain, which succumbed to am extra-time winner from Brazil in the gold medal match in the last edition of the Olympic Games, stands at a similar crossroad this time around.

Having beaten Morocco 2-1 in the semifinal, Spain would look to cap an outstanding summer, where the senior and under-19 teams claimed the European championship titles, less than a year after also winning the UEFA Nations League.

“We are delighted that we are a benchmark in Europe and the world, it is a job that has been done for years,” coach Santi Denia told a news conference on Thursday.

“We have improved and continued to work, believing in a model of play and a profile of players that represent us. If we have been waiting for the gold medal for so many years, it is a challenge and an additional excitement.”

WHEN DID SPAIN LAST WIN GOLD IN MEN’S FOOTBALL IN OLYMPICS?

Spain has won the gold medal in men’s football just once, at the 1992 Olympic Games. It beat Poland in the final, with Abelardo opening the scoring for La Roja and a brace by Atletico Madrid legend Kiko.

Poland, the 1972 gold medallist, took the lead initially, with Wojciech Kowalczyk giving Poles the breakthrough in the first-half stoppage time. Spain began its comeback through Abelardo, who made it all square in the 65th minute and Kiko netted the leading goal within six minutes.

There was more drama pending as Ryszard Staniek pulled one back for Poland in the 76th minute to end the 12-minute rollercoaster end on level terms in regulation time.

But Kiko stole the show in the first minute of second-half injury time, scoring the winner to secure a historic gold medal for Spain, the only one for the country (in Olympics men’s football) so far.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Spain /

Poland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: When did Spain last win gold in men’s football at the Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Barcelona signs Spain midfielder Olmo from Leipzig on six-year deal
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Bopanna-Ebden lose in Canada Open pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar struggle in golf round 3; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. England names Carsley as interim coach ahead of Nations League campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: When did Spain last win gold in men’s football at the Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who won gold in previous Olympic games before France vs Spain final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time France won men’s football Olympic gold?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Slovenian kiteboarder penalised before final
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Friedrich sets world record in 200m flying lap
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: When did Spain last win gold in men’s football at the Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Barcelona signs Spain midfielder Olmo from Leipzig on six-year deal
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Bopanna-Ebden lose in Canada Open pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar struggle in golf round 3; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. England names Carsley as interim coach ahead of Nations League campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment