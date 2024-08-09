MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Quincy Wilson, the youngest male U.S. track Olympian?

Wilson sealed his selection by finishing sixth with a time of 44.94 in the 400-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. 

Published : Aug 09, 2024 17:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials.
Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Quincy Wilson became the youngest American male track and field athlete to take part in the Olympics, after he was picked for the U.S. 4x400-meter relay team for the Paris Games.

The 16-year-old Wilson will beat the record of Jim Ryun who was 17 when he took part in 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Wilson sealed his selection by finishing sixth with a time of 44.94 in the 400-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. With this effort he broke the U18 men’s 400m world record.

“I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it comes to track,” Wilson said after he broke the record at the trials.

The 2008-born sprinter recorded a personal best of 44.20 on July 19 at the Holloway Pro Classic in Gainesville, lowering his own U18 record again.

Wilson’s timing in Gainesville would have been good enough for him to win the gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

