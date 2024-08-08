MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race

Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds on Tuesday and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 18:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, attaching a “Love is in Paris” pin to his shirt.
French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, attaching a “Love is in Paris” pin to his shirt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, attaching a “Love is in Paris” pin to his shirt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rarely has an Olympic pin contained so much love.

When French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a “Love is in Paris” pin to his shirt.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics - World champion Jackson misses out on women’s shot put final

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose,” Finot said.

Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds on Tuesday and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez.

“I don’t like doing things like everyone else,” Finot said. “Since he hadn’t done it yet, I thought maybe it was up to me.”

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 1-1 ESP, Harmanpreet equalises for India v Spain after second quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India 1-1 Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: World record holder Girma in ‘good shape’ after steeplechase fall, IOC says
    Reuters
  4. Iran defector loses to old friend and former taekwondo teammate at Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: China reaches men’s table tennis final with win over feisty France
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 1-1 ESP, Harmanpreet equalises for India v Spain after second quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India 1-1 Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment