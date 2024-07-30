MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: British player under racism investigation sits out last day of rugby 7s competition

Wilson-Hardy withdrew ahead of Britain’s 19-15 upset loss to China on Tuesday in the classification bracket for fifth-eighth places.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 19:49 IST , SAINT-DENIS, France - 1 MIN READ

The team said Wilson-Hardy (left) isn’t under suspension.
The team said Wilson-Hardy (left) isn’t under suspension. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
The team said Wilson-Hardy (left) isn’t under suspension. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The British women’s rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy, under a racism investigation, will not play on the last day of the Olympic tournament in Paris.

Wilson-Hardy withdrew ahead of Britain’s 19-15 upset loss to China on Tuesday in the classification bracket for fifth-eighth places. The team said Wilson-Hardy’s place had been taken by an injury replacement.

The team said Wilson-Hardy isn’t under suspension.

Britain’s The Independent newspaper reported that a screengrab of a conversation in a messaging app involving Wilson-Hardy had appeared on social media.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics: Badminton fans see double as Xu twins and Stoeva sisters play

The British Olympic Association said it was investigating the publication of the image on social media.

Britain dropped out of medal contention with a 17-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States on Monday night.

Britain captain Emma Uren said the team was trying to focus on rugby.

“We heard about this morning, but for us, it’s focusing on the games, focusing on getting ourselves in the right place to be able to perform,” she said. “Because we’re off our phones, we don’t know much about it.

“And we didn’t get told much about it because we know that we need to focus on the tournament. So our heads are 100 per cent there.”

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

