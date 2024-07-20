Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of badminton events with date, IST timings and venues

The badminton events at Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 27 to August 5 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.
India will be represented by seven badminton players at the Summer Games. At Paris, the Indian shuttlers will be aiming to continue their medal hunt following the silver and two bronze that the country won spread over the last three editions.
Paris 2024 Badminton Schedule (As per Indian Standard Time)
July 27
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage
July 28
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
July 29
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage
July 30
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage
5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage
11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage
July 31
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage
5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage
11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
August 1
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals
4:30pm- Men’s Singles Round of 16, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals
10:00pm- Women’s Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Semifinals
August 2
12:00pm- Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals
6:30pm- Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Finals
August 3
12:00pm- Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
6:30pm- Women’s Doubles Finals
August 4
12:00pm- Men’s Singles Semifinals, Women’s Singles Semifinals
6:30pm- Men’s Doubles Finals
August 5
1:15pm- Women’s Singles Finals
6pm- Men’s Singles Finals
