Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of badminton events with date, IST timings and venues

The badminton events at Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 27 to August 5 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

India will be represented by seven badminton players at the Summer Games. At Paris, the Indian shuttlers will be aiming to continue their medal hunt following the silver and two bronze that the country won spread over the last three editions.

