The sport of shooting at the Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and conclude on August 4.

All events will take place at the Châteauroux Shooting Centre in Central France. Inaugurated by the French Shooting Federation in 2018, this unique venue is one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

India will be sending a record 21 shooters for the upcoming Olympic Games. It is mostly a new-look squad with the exception of the familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan.

Here is the complete schedule of shooting at Paris 2024 -

JULY 26

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Pre-Event Training 13:30 10m Air Pistol Men's Pre-Event Training 15:15 10m Air Pistol Women's Pre-Event Training

JULY 27

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification 14:00 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification 14:00 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Matches 16:00 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification 17:45 10m Air Rifle Women's Pre-Event Training 19:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Pre Event Training

JULY 28

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 Trap Men's Pre-Event Training 12:45 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification 13:00 10m Air Pistol Men's Final 14:45 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification 15:30 10m Air Pistol Women's Final 17:30 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Pre-Event Training

JULY 29

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 Trap Men's Qualification - Day 1 12:45 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification 13:00 10m Air Rifle Women's Final 15:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Final 18:00 Trap Women's Pre-Event Training

JULY 30

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2 12:30 Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1 13:00 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Matches 14:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Pre-Event Training 19:00 Trap Men's Final

JULY 31

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification 12:30 Trap Women's Qualification - Day 2 15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Pre-Event Training 19:00 Trap Women's Final

AUGUST 1

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 25m Pistol Women's Pre-Event Training 12:30 Skeet Men's Pre-Event Training 13:00 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final 15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

AUGUST 2

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision 12:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1 13:00 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final 15:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualfiication Rapid 17:45 Skeet Women's Pre-Event Training

AUGUST 3

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2 12:30 Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1 13:00 25m Pistol Women's Final 14:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Pre-Event Training 19:00 Skeet Men's Final

AUGUST 4

Time (in IST) Event 12:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 1 13:00 Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 2 16:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 2 19:00 Skeet Women's Final

AUGUST 5