Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024: IBA to award prize money to Italy’s Carini despite loss to Algeria’s Khelif

Carini pulled out in the first round after the Algerian, who is at the heart of a gender row, pummelled the Italian with a barrage of punches.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 11:20 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Angela Carini fights against Algeria’s Imane Khelif in the women’s 66kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Italy’s Angela Carini fights against Algeria’s Imane Khelif in the women’s 66kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Italy’s Angela Carini fights against Algeria’s Imane Khelif in the women’s 66kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AFP

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will award Italy’s Angela Carini, who lost her welterweight round-of-16 bout against Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics in 46 seconds on Thursday, $50,000 in prize money, it said on Friday.

Carini pulled out in the first round after the Algerian, who is at the heart of a gender row, pummelled the Italian with a barrage of punches.

The IBA, which was stripped of its international recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, said Carini would receive $50,000, her federation a further $25,000 and her coach an additional $25,000.

“I do not understand why they killed women’s boxing,” IBA President Umar Kremlev said. “Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety. I could not look at her tears.”

Algeria’s Khelif, and Taiwan double world champion Lin Yu-ting, were cleared to compete in Paris despite being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing IBA eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes competing in women’s events.

The IOC last year stripped the IBA of its status as boxing’s governing body over governance issues, and took charge of the Paris 2024 boxing competition itself, but now finds itself at the centre of a row over the pair’s participation.

ALSO READ | Imane Khelif gender row at Paris 2024: Is this a transgender issue at all? What we know so far

Welterweight Khelif next takes on Hungary’s Luca Anna Hamori.

The IOC said the IBA decision to disqualify the boxers last year was arbitrary and the main cause for the furore that has seen people such as British author J. K. Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk voice their opposition to them competing in the Games.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who met IOC President Thomas Bach on Thursday, said the Italian athlete had faced a boxer who had physical advantages and it was not a fight between equals.

However, WBC women’s world featherweight champion Skye Nicolson pointed out that Khelif and Lin had both been beaten by women several times during their careers and said they “do not deserve this mistreatment”.

“I’ve actually fought and sparred both of the girls,” the Australian said in an Instagram post.

“They have grown up as girls, as females, as women. They have competed as women the whole time. These are not naturally born men who have decided to call themselves women or identify as women to fight women in the Olympics.

“I feel like the thing that happened with the Italian girl was a publicity stunt more than anything.

Some sports have limited the levels of testosterone allowed for athletes competing in women’s competition, while others ban everyone who has been through male puberty.

Differences of Sexual Disorder (DSD) are a group of rare conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs. Some people with DSDs are raised as female but have XY sex chromosomes and blood testosterone levels in the male range.

The IOC said the rules of eligibility were based on those of the Tokyo Games in 2021 and could not be changed during a competition.

