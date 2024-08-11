MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Algeria’s Khelif files harassment complaint amid gender dispute

Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight category on Friday, has along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting been in the spotlight at the Games in a dispute that has dominated headlines and been the subject of heated debate on social media.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 07:27 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
TOPSHOT - Algeria's Imane Khelif reacts after beating China's Yang Liu (Blue) in the women's 66kg final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Algeria's Imane Khelif reacts after beating China's Yang Liu (Blue) in the women's 66kg final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) | Photo Credit: MAURO PIMENTEL
infoIcon

TOPSHOT - Algeria's Imane Khelif reacts after beating China's Yang Liu (Blue) in the women's 66kg final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) | Photo Credit: MAURO PIMENTEL

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the centre of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, has filed a formal legal complaint, citing being the victim of online harassment, her lawyer said on Saturday.

Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight category on Friday, has along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting been in the spotlight at the Games in a dispute that has dominated headlines and been the subject of heated debate on social media.

Khelif’s lawyer Nabil Boudi told Reuters the complaint was filed on Friday.

“All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world,” Khelif had said on Friday.

Related Topics

Imane Khelif /

Paris 2024 Olympics

