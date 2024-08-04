MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals

Puerto Rico took a surprise first-quarter lead over the mighty U.S., but the Americans rallied quickly to regain control of the contest, with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards leading the way with 26 points.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 08:36 IST , LILLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
USA’s LeBron James goes for a dunk.
USA’s LeBron James goes for a dunk. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

USA’s LeBron James goes for a dunk. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reigning Olympic champions the United States will face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament after beating Puerto Rico 104-83 in Lille on Saturday to seal top spot in Group C with three wins out of three.

Hosts France will face Canada in the last eight, while Serbia take on Australia and Germany meet Greece.

Puerto Rico took a surprise first-quarter lead over the mighty U.S., but the Americans rallied quickly to regain control of the contest, with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards leading the way with 26 points.

Joel Embiid added 15 points, with Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Anthony Davis also reaching double figures.

ALSO READ | South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia

Debutants South Sudan were knocked out after losing 96-85 to Serbia in the final round of group matches, despite Marial Shakoy and Carlik Jones scoring a combined 34 points for the African team.

On the women’s side, Spain secured top spot in Group A after a 70-62 win over Serbia, helped by the return from injury of Maria Conde, who scored 15 points.

Serbia are also into the quarterfinals after finishing as group runners-up, while China claimed its first win of the tournament and third place in the group with an 80-58 victory over eliminated Puerto Rico.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Games /

olympics /

United States /

Anthony Edwards /

Kevin Durant /

LeBron James /

Anthony Davis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain survives Colombia scare, joins USA in women’s football semifinal
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lorenzo Musetti beats Felix Auger-Aliassime for the men’s singles bronze
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Nine - August 4: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lorenzo Musetti beats Felix Auger-Aliassime for the men’s singles bronze
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain survives Colombia scare, joins USA in women’s football semifinal
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lorenzo Musetti beats Felix Auger-Aliassime for the men’s singles bronze
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment