MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: American sport climber Sam Watson leaves with world record but without gold medal

The 18-year-old Watson, the heavy favourite for the gold, lost to Wu Peng of China in the semifinals before setting the record time of 4.74 seconds in the third-place heat.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 18:32 IST , LE BOURGET, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bronze medalist, Sam Watson of Team United States poses alongside a screen with his world record time of “4.74” during the Sport Climbing medal ceremony after the Men’s Speed Big Final on Day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 08, 2024, in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist, Sam Watson of Team United States poses alongside a screen with his world record time of “4.74” during the Sport Climbing medal ceremony after the Men’s Speed Big Final on Day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 08, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bronze medalist, Sam Watson of Team United States poses alongside a screen with his world record time of “4.74” during the Sport Climbing medal ceremony after the Men’s Speed Big Final on Day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 08, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sam Watson leaves the Paris Games with another world record but without the Olympic gold medal.

The American broke the sport climbing speed world record on Thursday for the second time at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the feat came in the fight for the bronze after he was eliminated in the semifinals.

The 18-year-old Watson, the heavy favourite for the gold, lost to Wu Peng of China in the semifinals before setting the record time of 4.74 seconds in the third-place heat.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024- French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race

Watson first broke the record with a time of 4.75 in an elimination heat two days ago. He had held the previous world record of 4.79 since April.

Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia won the gold with a time of 4.75 in the final. Peng ended with 4.77.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, Abhishek gets green card, India leads 2-1 lead against Spain in third quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: France’s story already a success, says an emotional Henry
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: American sport climber Sam Watson leaves with world record but without gold medal
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India leads Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Van Rouwendaal quenched thirst with Seine water on way to gold amid pollution concerns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: France’s story already a success, says an emotional Henry
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: American sport climber Sam Watson leaves with world record but without gold medal
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Van Rouwendaal quenched thirst with Seine water on way to gold amid pollution concerns
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, Abhishek gets green card, India leads 2-1 lead against Spain in third quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: France’s story already a success, says an emotional Henry
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: American sport climber Sam Watson leaves with world record but without gold medal
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India leads Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Van Rouwendaal quenched thirst with Seine water on way to gold amid pollution concerns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment