MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson to contest only 200m

Olympic debutant Tia Clayton and twice Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will carry Jamaica’s best medal hopes in the blue riband event.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:52 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Shericka Jackson of Jamaica holds up the Diamond League Final trophy after winning the Women’s 100m at Hayward Field on September 16, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon.
FILE - Shericka Jackson of Jamaica holds up the Diamond League Final trophy after winning the Women’s 100m at Hayward Field on September 16, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE - Shericka Jackson of Jamaica holds up the Diamond League Final trophy after winning the Women’s 100m at Hayward Field on September 16, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Jamaica’s twice 200 metres world champion Shericka Jackson will not contest the sprint double at the Paris Olympics after dropping the 100 from her programme, team manager Ludlow Watts said on Wednesday.

Jackson, who pulled up with a calf cramp in her final outing before the Games in Hungary on July 9, clocked her season’s best of 10.84 seconds to win the 100 at the Jamaican trials.

“She has given up her place in the 100 metres ... all the information that we can provide is that she is not going to participate in the 100 metres,” Watts, Jamaica’s track and field team manager, told Reuters.

“Shashalee Forbes is her replacement in the women’s 100 metres. I don’t know the reasons, I’m just dealing with what is the outcome.”

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal

Forbes was fourth in the 100 in 11.04 seconds at the Jamaican trials.

Olympic debutant Tia Clayton and twice Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will carry Jamaica’s best medal hopes in the blue riband event.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the sprint double at the 2016 Rio Games and again in Tokyo three years ago, will not defend her titles after dropping out of the Jamaican trials last month with an Achilles injury.

American world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who holds the world-leading time of 10.71 seconds this year, will start as the favourite for the 100 gold medal.

The United States has not won the women’s 100 title in the 28 years since Gail Devers topped the podium at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. American Marion Jones crossed the line first in Sydney in 2000 but was stripped of the gold for doping offences.

The preliminary rounds of the women’s 100 at the Paris Games start on the second day of the athletics at the Stade de France on Friday, with the semifinals and final on Saturday.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Shericka Jackson /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker emerged better and stronger after Tokyo heartbreak, says Deepa Malik
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson to contest only 200m
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ofili says Nigeria officials failed to register her for 100m
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed - CAS
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: China returns to top spot, India slips to 35th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ofili says Nigeria officials failed to register her for 100m
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 31; Sindhu, Lakshya qualify for badminton R016; Lovlina in boxing quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in ominous fashion
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: From nearly getting paralysed to walking again, Danish table tennis star eyes heroic medal
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Jasmine Moore becomes first US woman to qualify for triple and long jump
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker emerged better and stronger after Tokyo heartbreak, says Deepa Malik
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson to contest only 200m
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ofili says Nigeria officials failed to register her for 100m
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed - CAS
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: China returns to top spot, India slips to 35th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment