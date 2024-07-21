MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian rowing team

India will send only one rower to Paris Olympics 2024.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 19:50 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Balraj Panwar after receiving the Paris 2024 quota
Balraj Panwar after receiving the Paris 2024 quota | Photo Credit: RFI
infoIcon

Balraj Panwar after receiving the Paris 2024 quota | Photo Credit: RFI

Balraj Panwar will be India’s sole representative in rowing at the Paris Olympics.

Panwar, who will be competing in men’s single sculls, secured a quota after winning a bronze medal in the same event at the Asian and Oceaninan Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea in April. He clocked 7:01.27 minutes to finish third in the 2000 m race.

ACCESS OUR COMPLETE PARIS 2024 COVERAGE HERE

The Indian Army rower had narrowly missed out on a bronze in his maiden appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year.

In an earlier media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, Panwar had said he wishes to be the first ever Indian to make it to the rowing semifinal at the Olympics. Dattu Bhokanal is India’s most successful rower in singles in the Olympics, having finished 13th in Rio 2016.

