Balraj Panwar will be India’s sole representative in rowing at the Paris Olympics.

Panwar, who will be competing in men’s single sculls, secured a quota after winning a bronze medal in the same event at the Asian and Oceaninan Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea in April. He clocked 7:01.27 minutes to finish third in the 2000 m race.

The Indian Army rower had narrowly missed out on a bronze in his maiden appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year.

In an earlier media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, Panwar had said he wishes to be the first ever Indian to make it to the rowing semifinal at the Olympics. Dattu Bhokanal is India’s most successful rower in singles in the Olympics, having finished 13th in Rio 2016.