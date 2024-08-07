MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold

USA’s quartet of Jeacnnifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert and Faulkner clocked 4min 04.306secs to narrowly miss the world record

Published : Aug 07, 2024 23:23 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The United States team of Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe and Kristen Faulkner celebrate after winning gold.
The United States team of Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe and Kristen Faulkner celebrate after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The United States team of Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe and Kristen Faulkner celebrate after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States won the gold medal in the Olympic track cycling women’s team pursuit for the first time as they beat New Zealand in the final on Wednesday.

Britain defeated Italy to take the bronze medal.

For American Kristen Faulkner, it was her second gold medal of the Games after she won the women’s road race.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades

Faulkner and teammates Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, and former road time trial world champion Chloe Dygert built up a healthy lead, and victory looked a formality.

They struggled to stay together in the final laps, however, and there were anxious moments as New Zealand closed the gap before the U.S. clinched victory in a time of 4:04.306 ahead of the Kiwis in 4:04.927.

There were emotional scenes at the finish as the Americans celebrated having been runners-up in 2012 and 2016 and third at the 2020 Games.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker begin triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Chithravel, Aboobacker in Triple jump action; Mirabai Chanu contests in 49kg weightlifting
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Dagar ‘inspiring’ deaf people with golf medal bid
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades
    AP
  4. FAQs: What is the format of the men’s Javelin Throw final as Neeraj Chopra’s defends his gold medal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker begin triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Chithravel, Aboobacker in Triple jump action; Mirabai Chanu contests in 49kg weightlifting
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment