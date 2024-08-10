MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 9; Aman wins bronze to take medal tally to six

Aman’s bronze made India’s campaign its third-best Olympics ever, with five bronze medals and one silver, which came off Neeraj Chopra in the men’s Javelin Throw final.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 00:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aman Sehrawat secured the sixth medal for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics when he beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 at the Champ-de-Mars Arena on Friday.

The medal made India’s campaign its third-best Olympics ever, with five bronze medals and one silver, which came off Neeraj Chopra in the men’s Javelin Throw final.

In athletics, though the men’s 4x400m relay team set a personal best of 3:00.58 in the 4x400m relay, its fourth-place finish was not enough to qualify for the finals.

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 8
WRESTLING
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze medal match - Aman Sehrawat beat Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) 13-5
ATHLETICS
Women’s 4x400m Round 1 - 8th in Heat 2 (Did not qualify for final)
Men’s 4x400m Round 1 - 4th in Heat 1 (Did not qualify for final)
GOLF
Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Diksha Dagar - T14, Aditi Ashok - T14

