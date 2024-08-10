Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 9; Aman wins bronze to take medal tally to six

Aman Sehrawat secured the sixth medal for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics when he beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 at the Champ-de-Mars Arena on Friday.

The medal made India’s campaign its third-best Olympics ever, with five bronze medals and one silver, which came off Neeraj Chopra in the men’s Javelin Throw final.

In athletics, though the men’s 4x400m relay team set a personal best of 3:00.58 in the 4x400m relay, its fourth-place finish was not enough to qualify for the finals.