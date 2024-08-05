Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE, Day 10: Germany wins mixed relay in triathlon to bag sixth gold, India at 57th place

China went past USA to the top of the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table after Li Yuehong won gold medal in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s event on Monday.

China has 20 golds while USA has 19.

Host France is third in the standings with 12 golds.

India is sitting 57th in the table.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 China 20 15 12 47 2 USA 19 27 26 72 3 France 12 14 18 44 4 Australia 12 11 8 31 5 Great Britain 10 12 16 38 6 Republic of Korea 10 8 7 25 7 Japan 9 5 10 24 8 Italy 7 10 5 22 9 Netherlands 6 5 4 15 10 Germany 6 5 2 13 57 India 0 0 3 3

Last updated at 1:37PM IST (August 5)