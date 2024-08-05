MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE, Day 10: Germany wins mixed relay in triathlon to bag sixth gold, India at 57th place

Paris 2024: China went past USA to the top of the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table after Li Yuehong won gold medal in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s event on Monday.

Updated : Aug 05, 2024 13:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Laura Lindemann crosses the line to win the race and the triathlon mixed relay gold medal ahead of Greta Britain’s Beth Potter and USA’s Taylor Knibb.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Laura Lindemann crosses the line to win the race and the triathlon mixed relay gold medal ahead of Greta Britain’s Beth Potter and USA’s Taylor Knibb. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Laura Lindemann crosses the line to win the race and the triathlon mixed relay gold medal ahead of Greta Britain’s Beth Potter and USA’s Taylor Knibb. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China went past USA to the top of the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table after Li Yuehong won gold medal in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s event on Monday.

China has 20 golds while USA has 19.

Host France is third in the standings with 12 golds.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

India is sitting 57th in the table.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 China 20 15 12 47
2 USA 19 27 26 72
3 France 12 14 18 44
4 Australia 12 11 8 31
5 Great Britain 10 12 16 38
6 Republic of Korea 10 8 7 25
7 Japan 9 5 10 24
8 Italy 7 10 5 22
9 Netherlands 6 5 4 15
10 Germany 6 5 2 13
57 India 0 0 3 3

Last updated at 1:37PM IST (August 5)

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana in action as India vs Romania in women’s team round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer and coach, passes away at 55
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE, Day 10: Germany wins mixed relay in triathlon to bag sixth gold, India at 57th place
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India women’s team to play Romania in table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan wins historic gold in men’s foil team event
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India women’s team to play Romania in table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE, Day 10: Germany wins mixed relay in triathlon to bag sixth gold, India at 57th place
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Former venture capitalist Faulkner wins gold in road race poker game
    Reuters
  4. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana in action as India vs Romania in women’s team round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada’s Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana in action as India vs Romania in women’s team round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer and coach, passes away at 55
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE, Day 10: Germany wins mixed relay in triathlon to bag sixth gold, India at 57th place
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India women’s team to play Romania in table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan wins historic gold in men’s foil team event
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment