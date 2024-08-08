MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Jamaica’s Roje Stona wins men’s discus gold

Stona, coached by American Ryan Crouser, who won an unprecedented third consecutive shot put gold on Saturday, stole the show when he went out to the 70-metre mark on his fourth attempt.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 01:50 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Roje Stona of Jamaica in action.
Roje Stona of Jamaica in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Roje Stona of Jamaica in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jamaica’s Roje Stona threw an Olympic record of 70.00 metres to win men’s discus gold in Paris on Wednesday.

Lithuania’s world record holder Mykolas Alekna took silver with 69.97 metres.

Australia’s Matthew Denny, previously an Olympic and world fourth-place finisher, claimed bronze (69.31m).

Alekna had broken the Olympic record with his best mark on his second effort.

But plans to emulate his father Virgilijus, who won two Olympic titles in 2000 and 2004, were scotched by the Jamaican.

Stona, coached by American Ryan Crouser, who won an unprecedented third consecutive shot put gold on Saturday, stole the show when he went out to the 70-metre mark on his fourth attempt.

