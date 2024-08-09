MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson shines as US wins women’s 4x100m relay gold

Richardson turned on the afterburners to overhaul Britain, Germany and France in the home straight as the US quartet took gold in 41.78sec.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 23:27 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sha’Carri Richardson of United States celebrates winning gold in 4x100m relay.
Sha’Carri Richardson of United States celebrates winning gold in 4x100m relay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sha’Carri Richardson of United States celebrates winning gold in 4x100m relay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women’s 4x100 metres relay on Friday, their 12th title in the event, after Britain botched their final exchange.

The U.S. team of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Paris Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson clocked 41.78 seconds after getting the baton around the track with no major mishaps.

Britain were not so lucky.

Leading the U.S. through three legs, Amy Hunt struggled to get the baton into Daryll Neita’s hand in pouring rain at Stade de France. Neita lost all her momentum, but still brought Britain home in 41.85 for silver.

Germany claimed bronze in 41.97.

The U.S. have dominated the event with 12 Olympic titles, but lost to their great rivals Jamaica at the Tokyo Games.

