- August 07, 2024 16:38India’s Chief Medical Officer explains Vinesh’s disqualification
- August 07, 2024 15:47Antim Panghal loses in women’s 53kg
Antim Panghal loses 0-10 by technical superiority to Turkiye’s Zeynep Yetgil in the round of 16.
- August 07, 2024 15:34PM Modi wishes Vinesh Phogat
- August 07, 2024 15:30What Vinesh did to make the weight cut
- Sauna in the morning
- Cutting her hair
- No food or water since her semifinal win
- August 07, 2024 15:23A source from Vinesh’s camp
- August 07, 2024 15:20Vinesh Phogat hospitalised
- August 07, 2024 15:15Bajrang Punia wishes Vinesh
- August 07, 2024 15:07What we know so far
- August 07, 2024 14:59Hello!
The Indian camp at Paris 2024 was handed an upsetting news on Wednesday morning that Vinesh Phogat, who had assured India of atleast a silver on Tuesday, had failed to make the weight cut for the final bout against USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 165/1 (35); Avishka, Mendis in cruise control vs India
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat hospitalised, disqualified; Mirabai in action at 11pm
- Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024, LIVE Updates: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi, sports personalities wish Indian wrestler
- Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from Nikhat Zareen, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Antim Panghal loses to Turkiye’s Yetgil in first round of women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE