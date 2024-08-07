MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024, LIVE Updates: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi, sports personalities wish Indian wrestler

Vinesh Phogat, Paris 2024 Olympic: Catch the latest developments from Vinesh Phogat’s wrestling disqualification from Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 16:39 IST

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan.
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here are the LIVE updates about Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from the women’s 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.

  • August 07, 2024 16:38
    India’s Chief Medical Officer explains Vinesh’s disqualification

    Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer, explains what went into Vinesh Phogat’s weight cut efforts at Paris Olympics

    Following her disqualification, Vinesh was administered IV fluids and underwent blood tests to ensure all her parametres were normal.

  • August 07, 2024 15:47
    Antim Panghal loses in women’s 53kg

    Antim Panghal loses 0-10 by technical superiority to Turkiye’s Zeynep Yetgil in the round of 16.

  • August 07, 2024 15:34
    PM Modi wishes Vinesh Phogat
  • August 07, 2024 15:30
    What Vinesh did to make the weight cut

    - Sauna in the morning

    - Cutting her hair

    - No food or water since her semifinal win

    ‘She spent the entire night running and using the sauna’ - The inside story of how Vinesh Phogat tried to cut the last 100 grams

    According to Article 11 of the United World Wrestling’s rule book, an athlete who fails to make the weight cut will be eliminated from the event.

  • August 07, 2024 15:23
    A source from Vinesh’s camp
  • August 07, 2024 15:20
    Vinesh Phogat hospitalised

    Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after being disqualified from 50kg final for being overweight

    Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympic 50kg final and will lose her silver medal after exceeding the weight limit by a little over 100 grams during Wednesday’s weigh-in.

  • August 07, 2024 15:15
    Bajrang Punia wishes Vinesh
  • August 07, 2024 15:09
    Can Vinesh still win silver?

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Vinesh Phogat win silver medal after failing to make weight cut for final?

    Vinesh was supposed to take on USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final later on Wednesday.

  • August 07, 2024 15:07
    What we know so far
  • August 07, 2024 15:00
    Vinesh was around 100-150 grams overweight

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final for being 150 grams overweight on morning of competition

    This also means Phogat has been stripped of her medal.

  • August 07, 2024 14:59
    Hello!

    The Indian camp at Paris 2024 was handed an upsetting news on Wednesday morning that Vinesh Phogat, who had assured India of atleast a silver on Tuesday, had failed to make the weight cut for the final bout against USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

