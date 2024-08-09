Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan shattered the Olympic Record in javelin throw with a massive attempt of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.
The throw puts the Pakistani in sixth place in the all-time list of best throws. Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny holds the World Record at 98.48 metres which he secured in 1996.
Johannes Vetter of Germany holds the record for the second-best throw of all time at 97.76 metres. Here is the list of the best javelin throws in history:
Best javelin throws of all time
- Jan Zelezny (CZE) - 98.48
- Johannes Vetter (GER) - 97.76
- Thomas Rohler (GER) - 93.90
- Aki Parviainen (FIN) - 93.09
- Andersen Peters (GRE) - 93.03
- Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 92.97
- Julius Yego (KEN) - 92.72
- Sergey Makarov (RUS) - 92.61
- Raymond Hecht (GER) - 92.60
Latest on Sportstar
- Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem crushes Olympic Record to take gold with 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra of India wins silver with 89.45m
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra settles for silver
- Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
- Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
- What is Javelin Throw World Record and where does Nadeem rank after 92.97m Olympic Record at Paris 2024 Olympics?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE