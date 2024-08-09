Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan shattered the Olympic Record in javelin throw with a massive attempt of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The throw puts the Pakistani in sixth place in the all-time list of best throws. Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny holds the World Record at 98.48 metres which he secured in 1996.

Johannes Vetter of Germany holds the record for the second-best throw of all time at 97.76 metres. Here is the list of the best javelin throws in history:

Best javelin throws of all time