  • Jan Zelezny (CZE) - 98.48
  • Johannes Vetter (GER) - 97.76
  • Thomas Rohler (GER) - 93.90
  • Aki Parviainen (FIN) - 93.09
  • Andersen Peters (GRE) - 93.03
  • Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 92.97
  • Julius Yego (KEN) - 92.72
  • Sergey Makarov (RUS) - 92.61
  • Raymond Hecht (GER) - 92.60