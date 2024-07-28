MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Balraj Panwar - the Indian rower who qualified for Men’s Single Sculls quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Panwar’s nickname on the Olympics website reads: “MS Dhoni of Indian rowing”. Like the former India captain, Panwar would hope to finish his event with a flourish.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 13:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Balraj Panwar is coached by Bajrang Lal Takhar, a Beijing 2008 Olympian.
Balraj Panwar is coached by Bajrang Lal Takhar, a Beijing 2008 Olympian. | Photo Credit: Team India-X
infoIcon

Balraj Panwar is coached by Bajrang Lal Takhar, a Beijing 2008 Olympian. | Photo Credit: Team India-X

Indian rower Balraj Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to secure second place in the repechage round, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Men’s Single Sculls at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Sunday. He covered the first 1000m in 03:33.94 and was placed second at the time. He was pipped to the top spot by Monaco’s Quentin Antognelli. He will be in action in the quarters on July 30 from 1.40pm IST.

ALSO READ
Paris 2024 Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar qualifies for men’s single sculls quarterfinals

An Indian Army athlete, Panwar earned his spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea this year.

He narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. In the 2022 Asian Games, Panwar also missed out on a bronze medal despite reaching the finals.

Panwar is coached by Bajrang Lal Takhar, a Beijing 2008 Olympian.

India’s presence in Olympic rowing has seen notable performances, such as the men’s lightweight double sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who finished 11th at Tokyo 2020—India’s best result in Olympic rowing to date. Rowing has been part of the Olympics since Paris 1900, with India making its debut in the sport at Sydney 2000, represented by Kasam Khan and Inderpal Singh in the men’s coxless pairs event.

Panwar’s nickname on the Olympics website reads: “MS Dhoni of Indian rowing”. Like the former India captain, Panwar would hope to finish his event with a flourish.

Related Topics

Balraj Panwar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Elavenil, Ramita in qualification places in 10m air rifle; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Balraj Panwar advances to QF in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Balraj Panwar - the Indian rower who qualified for Men’s Single Sculls quarterfinals at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training session cancelled after rain lifts pollution levels in Seine
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar qualifies for men’s single sculls quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Elavenil, Ramita in qualification places in 10m air rifle; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Balraj Panwar advances to QF in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment