Paralympics 2024, Day 9 - September 6: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and concludes on September 8.
On the ninth day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, para judo and para equestrian.
Here are the medal events on the ninth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-
13:00 onwards - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C4-5 Road Race, Women’s C4-5 Road Race, Men’s B Road Race, Women’s B Road Race
13:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T47, Women’s Shot Put - F12, Men’s Javelin Throw - F54, Men’s 1500m - T20, Women’s 1500m - T20, Men’s 100m - T52, Men’s High Jump - T64, Men’s Discus Throw - F37
13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Semifinals
13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Semifinals
14:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS8 - Semifinals
15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 72kg Final
15:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS8 - Semifinals
15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 61kg Final
17:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS1 - Gold Medal Match
18:30 - Sitting Volleyball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match
19:30 onwards - Para Judo - Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -57 kg J2 Final, Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J1 Final, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J1 Final, Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J2 Final, Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J2 Final
19:33 - Para Equestrian - Team Event - Grade III
20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final
20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Gold Medal Match
21:00 - Para Swimming - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S6, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S6, Men’s 50m Butterfly - S5, Women’s 50m Butterfly - S5, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S10, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S10, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S9, Women’s 100m Butterfly - S9, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S14, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S14, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S3, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S4, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S4, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S11, Men’s 100m Freestyle - S8
21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Gold Medal Match
22:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout
22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 80kg Final
22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw - F46, Men’s Shot Put - F57, Women’s 100m - T64, Men’s 400m - T62, Women’s Long Jump - T20, Women’s Discus Throw - F38, 4x100m Universal Relay, Men’s 100m - T51
22:35 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout
‘22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Gold Medal Match
23:00 - Sitting Volleyball - Men’s Gold Medal Match
23:10 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout
23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Gold Medal Match
23:45 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout
00:20 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout
00:55 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout
