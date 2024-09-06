Paralympics 2024, Day 9 - September 6: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and concludes on September 8.

On the ninth day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, para judo and para equestrian.

Here are the medal events on the ninth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 onwards - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C4-5 Road Race, Women’s C4-5 Road Race, Men’s B Road Race, Women’s B Road Race

13:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T47, Women’s Shot Put - F12, Men’s Javelin Throw - F54, Men’s 1500m - T20, Women’s 1500m - T20, Men’s 100m - T52, Men’s High Jump - T64, Men’s Discus Throw - F37

13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Semifinals

13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Semifinals

14:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS8 - Semifinals

15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 72kg Final

15:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS8 - Semifinals

15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 61kg Final

17:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS1 - Gold Medal Match

18:30 - Sitting Volleyball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

19:30 onwards - Para Judo - Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -57 kg J2 Final, Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J1 Final, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J1 Final, Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J2 Final, Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J2 Final

19:33 - Para Equestrian - Team Event - Grade III

20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final

20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Gold Medal Match

21:00 - Para Swimming - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S6, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S6, Men’s 50m Butterfly - S5, Women’s 50m Butterfly - S5, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S10, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S10, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S9, Women’s 100m Butterfly - S9, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S14, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S14, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S3, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S4, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S4, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S11, Men’s 100m Freestyle - S8

21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Gold Medal Match

22:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout

22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 80kg Final

22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw - F46, Men’s Shot Put - F57, Women’s 100m - T64, Men’s 400m - T62, Women’s Long Jump - T20, Women’s Discus Throw - F38, 4x100m Universal Relay, Men’s 100m - T51

22:35 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout

‘22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Gold Medal Match

23:00 - Sitting Volleyball - Men’s Gold Medal Match

23:10 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout

23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Gold Medal Match

23:45 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout

00:20 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout

00:55 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout