MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paralympics 2024, Day 9 - September 6: What are the medal events today?

Paris 2024 Paralympics: On the ninth day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, para judo and para equestrian.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 06:00 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Gold medal bouts in Men’s Epee Category B, Women’s Epee Category B, Men’s Epee Category A and Women’s Epee Category A will be held at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Gold medal bouts in Men’s Epee Category B, Women’s Epee Category B, Men’s Epee Category A and Women’s Epee Category A will be held at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Gold medal bouts in Men’s Epee Category B, Women’s Epee Category B, Men’s Epee Category A and Women’s Epee Category A will be held at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and concludes on September 8.

On the ninth day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, para judo and para equestrian.

Here are the medal events on the ninth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 onwards - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C4-5 Road Race, Women’s C4-5 Road Race, Men’s B Road Race, Women’s B Road Race

13:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T47, Women’s Shot Put - F12, Men’s Javelin Throw - F54, Men’s 1500m - T20, Women’s 1500m - T20, Men’s 100m - T52, Men’s High Jump - T64, Men’s Discus Throw - F37

13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Semifinals

13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Semifinals

14:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS8 - Semifinals

15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 72kg Final

15:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS8 - Semifinals

15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 61kg Final

17:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS1 - Gold Medal Match

18:30 - Sitting Volleyball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

19:30 onwards - Para Judo - Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -57 kg J2 Final, Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J1 Final, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J1 Final, Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J2 Final, Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J2 Final

19:33 - Para Equestrian - Team Event - Grade III

20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final

20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Gold Medal Match

21:00 - Para Swimming - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S6, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S6, Men’s 50m Butterfly - S5, Women’s 50m Butterfly - S5, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S10, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S10, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S9, Women’s 100m Butterfly - S9, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S14, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S14, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S3, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S4, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S4, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S11, Men’s 100m Freestyle - S8

21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Gold Medal Match

22:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout

22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 80kg Final

22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw - F46, Men’s Shot Put - F57, Women’s 100m - T64, Men’s 400m - T62, Women’s Long Jump - T20, Women’s Discus Throw - F38, 4x100m Universal Relay, Men’s 100m - T51

22:35 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout

‘22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Gold Medal Match

23:00 - Sitting Volleyball - Men’s Gold Medal Match

23:10 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout

23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Gold Medal Match

23:45 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout

00:20 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout

00:55 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; Match kicks off; Messi out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Chile LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v CHI; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia
    Reuters
  5. Igor Stimac did a very good job as India coach: Manolo Márquez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paralympics 2024, Day 9 - September 6: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Indians in action today — September 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran finishes fourth in women’s 100m T12
    PTI
  4. Paralympics 2024: More than 20 top French DJs to perform at Paris Games Closing Ceremony
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; Match kicks off; Messi out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Chile LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v CHI; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia
    Reuters
  5. Igor Stimac did a very good job as India coach: Manolo Márquez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment