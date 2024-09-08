Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 11, Medals Table: India in 16th spot after Navdeep’s gold; China leads with 94 golds

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 217 medals, including 94 golds. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 47 and 36 gold medals, respectively.

India has won seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals in Paris to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

India surpassed its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar won men’s high jump T64. Praveen won the country its sixth gold medal after clearing 2.08m. He won his second consecutive Para Games medal, improving upon a silver in the previous edition in Tokyo. Hokato Hotozhe added a bronze late in the day in the men’s shot put F57 event to take India’s tally to 27.

On Saturday, Simran won bronze in the women’s 200m T12 event with a Personal Best timing of 24.75. Navdeep threw a Personal Best distance of 47.32 to originally win silver in the men’s javelin F41 final. The medal was updated to gold after the gold medal winner Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified.

Kapil Parmar won India’s 25th medal in the men’s -60kg J1 bronze after defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira.

Harvinder Singh won a historic first-ever gold medal for India in para archery after defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25) in the men’s individual recurve open final to clinch his second straight medal at the Paralympic Games.

Later in the day, Dharambir set an Asian Record of 34.92m to win the country’s fifth gold in the men’s club throw F51 final at the Paralympics, equalling that of Tokyo. In the same event, Pranav Soorma won silver with a throw of 34.59m.

Earlier, Sachin Khilari won a silver medal in men’s shot put F46 final with a throw of 16.32m.

Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event on September 3. On the other hand, Ajeet Singh won a silver medal while Sundar Singh Gurjar grabbed a bronze in the men’s javelin F46 event. Deepthi Jeevanji bagged a bronze in women’s 400m T20 event.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. Later, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event. Nithya Sre defeated Rani Marlina of Indonesia to clinch bronze in women’s singles SH6 category to take India’s tally to 15 medals.

India’s eighth medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 came with Yogesh Kathuniya winning silver in the men’s discus F56 final.

Suhas Yathiraj lost to Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match in men’s singles SL4 category. Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match. This will be India’s second para archery medal after Harvinder Singh won bronze in Tokyo.

Nishad Kumar finished second in the men’s high jump T47 final and Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.

India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris features 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 94 74 49 217 2 Great Britain 47 42 31 120 3 USA 36 41 26 103 4 Netherlands 26 17 12 55 5 Italy 24 15 32 71 6 Brazil 23 25 38 86 7 Ukraine 21 26 32 79 8 France 19 27 28 74 9 Australia 18 17 28 63 10 Japan 14 10 16 40 16 India 7 9 13 29

Updated till September 8, 2:00 PM IST