Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sheetal-Rakesh duo wins mixed team compound open bronze medal

Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 22:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar win bronze.
Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar win bronze. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

This will be India’s second para archery medal after Harvinder Singh won bronze in Tokyo.

Rakesh won gold in 2023 Para Asian Games in mixed compound team with Sheetal Devi and silver in men’s compound individual and men’s doubles compound.

Both Rakesh and Sheetal failed to win medal in the individual event at the Paralympics this year.

