Paris Olympics 2024 basketball review: USA causes French heartbreak in double-bill finale

Victor Wembanyama, the first French player to be selected number one overall in the NBA draft, was a major factor in the hosts’ path to the final, defeating Canada and Germany.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 19:03 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
United States Gold medallists team of Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton celebrate on the podium.
United States Gold medallists team of Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton celebrate on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Defending champion United States took gold at a memorable Olympics in both the men’s and women’s basketball competition as top NBA talent thrilled fans at the Games in Paris to create a healthy rivalry with France.

The group stage in northern France became a basketball oasis as teams battled for a place in the quarterfinals, with the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille packed full of frenzied fans.

South Sudan and Nigeria demonstrated the skills of the African continent, while Latin America was represented by Brazil and Puerto Rico, and Asia was represented by Japan and China.

The real battle, however, began at the Bercy Arena in Paris, where France fought hard to deny the USA further glory.

The U.S. men’s team showed its superiority with a victory over Brazil in the last eight only to have a tough time getting past three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, needing a stirring fourth-quarter rally to tame their feisty rivals.

ALSO READ: Top heart-warming moments from the Paris Olympics

Victor Wembanyama, the first French player to be selected number one overall in the NBA draft, was a major factor in the hosts’ path to the final, defeating Canada and Germany.

Meanwhile, in the women’s race, France reached the semifinals after a convincing win over Germany, with Marine Johannes and Gabby Williams shining as it then beat Belgium.

The U.S. women faced stiff resistance from Nigeria, which became the first African team to reach the quarterfinals, and then rallied with a brilliant performance from Breanna Stewart to beat Australia in the semis.

The stage was set for a blockbuster double-header, with the United States taking on a determined France in two nail-biting finals.

The American women scraped a 67-66 win over France in the final to claim a historic eighth consecutive Olympic crown, with Diana Taurasi earning her sixth Olympic gold.

A day earlier, the U.S. men’s team lived up to expectations by beating France 98-87, led by an on-fire LeBron James and a superb performance from Stephen Curry, who hit four three-pointers in the closing minutes to secure their fifth consecutive gold medal.

The Paris Games may have been a challenge for the American greats, but they proved their mettle and remain the hot ticket for gold in Los Angeles.

