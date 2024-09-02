MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sivarajan/Nithya Sre duo loses Mixed Doubles SH6 bronze medal match

In their Men’s and Women’s singles event, while Sivarajan couldn’t make it out of the group stage, Nithya Sre will have a shot at winning a bronze medal.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 14:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In the semifinals, the Indian pair of Sivarajan and Nithya Sre had lost out to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon 1-2 (21-17, 14-21, 13-21).
In the semifinals, the Indian pair of Sivarajan and Nithya Sre had lost out to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon 1-2 (21-17, 14-21, 13-21). | Photo Credit: Getty Images, Reuters
In the semifinals, the Indian pair of Sivarajan and Nithya Sre had lost out to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon 1-2 (21-17, 14-21, 13-21). | Photo Credit: Getty Images, Reuters

The Indian shuttler pair of Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy lost in the Mixed Doubles SH6 bronze medal match to Indonesia’s Subhan/Rina Marlina 0-2 (17-21, 12-21) at the La Chapelle Arena Court 3 on Monday.

The bronze medal match ended just under the 30-minute mark as this loss turned into India’s second fourth-placed finish at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

While the first game saw the Indians playing well and put up a good fight against the Indonesians, the second game was more one-sided.

In the semifinals, the Indian pair had lost out to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon 1-2 (21-17, 14-21, 13-21).

In their Men’s and Women’s singles event, while Sivarajan couldn’t make it out of the group stage, Nithya Sre will have a shot at winning a bronze medal. Incidentally, she will be facing Indonesia’s Marlina in that match later today.

