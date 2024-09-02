Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sivarajan/Nithya Sre duo loses Mixed Doubles SH6 bronze medal match

The Indian shuttler pair of Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy lost in the Mixed Doubles SH6 bronze medal match to Indonesia’s Subhan/Rina Marlina 0-2 (17-21, 12-21) at the La Chapelle Arena Court 3 on Monday.

The bronze medal match ended just under the 30-minute mark as this loss turned into India’s second fourth-placed finish at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

While the first game saw the Indians playing well and put up a good fight against the Indonesians, the second game was more one-sided.

In the semifinals, the Indian pair had lost out to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon 1-2 (21-17, 14-21, 13-21).

In their Men’s and Women’s singles event, while Sivarajan couldn’t make it out of the group stage, Nithya Sre will have a shot at winning a bronze medal. Incidentally, she will be facing Indonesia’s Marlina in that match later today.