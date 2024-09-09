The Paris Paralympics 2024 came to a close on September 8 after a thrilling 11 days of competitions which saw records broken until the very last day of the Games.

Around 4,400 athletes from 184 nations participated in the 17th edition of the Paralympics, leaving the city with many memorable moments.

Here are some of the heart-warming moments from the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

Sheetal Devi’s historic performance

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar of India won bronze in the Mixed Team Compound Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At the age of 17 years 7 months 23 days, Sheetal Devi became the youngest Indian medallist in the history of Paralympics after she won a bronze medal in the mixed team compound open archery event partnering Rakesh Kumar in Paris. The armless archer started her Paris campaign in remarkable fashion — shooting a perfect bull’s-eye — and captivated the world with her incredible performance.

Dharambir and Pranav’s success: A path paved by coach and competitor, Amit Kumar Saroha

Dharambir of India won gold in the Men’s Club Throw F51 with a new Asian Record. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Dharambir and Pranav Soorma, gold and silver medallist in the men’s club throw F51 event respectively, rang the bell inside the Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics, a third person next to them, though medal-less, wore a smile just as wide as theirs. Amit Kumar Saroha may have finished last in the event but through his student, Asian Record-holder Dharambir, he achieved a feat he couldn’t himself in over a decade in the sport.

First medal ever for the Refugee Paralympic team

Zakia Khudadadi of the Refugee Paralympic Team won the Women’s Taekwondo K44 -47kg bronze medal contest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Zakia Khudadadi had already etched her name in the history book when she became the first Afghanistan-born female taekwondo athlete. Representing the Refugee Team in Paris, she topped it off by clinching the first-ever medal for her contingent at the Paralympics. She won bronze in the women’s 47kg category and was ecstatic at the final buzzer, celebrating with members of her team.

Double delight for the Woodhalls

Gold medalist Hunter Woodhall of United States celebrates with wife and fellow Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hunter and Tara Woodhall, power couple and both track and field competitors, were in the spotlight at the Para Games, and weeks before, at the Olympics. They captivated people around the world with their celebrations after earning their first gold medals at the Olympics and Paralympics - Tara won her first gold in the women’s long jump while Hunter took home his maiden gold in the 400m T62 event.

Netherlands’ clean sweep of the podium

Fleur Jong of Netherlands alongside Dutch compatriots, Kimberly Alkemaade and Marlene van Gansewinkel, dominated the women’s 100m T64. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Netherlands had a clean sweep of the women’s 100m T64 podium led by Fleur Jong who won her second gold medal of Paris 2024. Earlier in the Paralympics, Jong won gold in the women’s Long Jump T64. Crossing the line behind her were fellow Dutch athletes Kimberly Alkemade and Marlene van Gansewinkel, who claimed the silver and bronze medals.

To new beginnings

Alessandro Ossola of Italy proposes to his girlfriend after failing to qualify for the men’s 100m T63 race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alessandro Ossola may have fallen short of qualifying for the men’s 100m T63 final but it was his next move that captured hearts. He proposed to his partner, Arianna Mandaradoni, and said that it was better than winning a medal. The Italian was among the handful of Paralympians who got down on one knee and popped the question to their significant others.

Two Paralympic medals whilst seven months pregnant

Jodie Grinham of Team Great Britain won a gold and bronze in para archery events at the Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Para-archer Jodie Grinham became the first athlete ever to win a Paralympic medal while pregnant when she won bronze in the Women’s Individual compound Open. She followed it up with gold alongside teammate Nathan Macqueen. Grinham returned to the Paralympic stage for the first time since Rio 2016, while being seven months pregnant.