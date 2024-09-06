Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men’s high jump T64

Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in men’s high jump T64 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

He cleared the bar set at 2.08m to clinch his second straight Paralympic medal, a personal best and a new Asian Record. He won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 after clearing a then personal best of 2.07m.

He became the third high jumper after Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thagavelu to secure a medal in Paris. Sharad won a silver while Mariyappan took bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event.

India has won 26 medals — six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze — so far in Paris. The country has surpassed its Tokyo gold medal tally of five after Praveen’s victory.