Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men’s high jump T64

Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in men’s high jump T64 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 16:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Praveen Kumar of India after winning a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump - T64 final.
FILE PHOTO: Praveen Kumar of India after winning a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump - T64 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Praveen Kumar of India after winning a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump - T64 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in men’s high jump T64 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

He cleared the bar set at 2.08m to clinch his second straight Paralympic medal, a personal best and a new Asian Record. He won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 after clearing a then personal best of 2.07m.

He became the third high jumper after Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thagavelu to secure a medal in Paris. Sharad won a silver while Mariyappan took bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event.

India has won 26 medals — six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze — so far in Paris. The country has surpassed its Tokyo gold medal tally of five after Praveen’s victory.

