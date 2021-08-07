Tokyo Olympics Aditi Ashok Women's Golf Final Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Aditi likely to win medal Women's Golf, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: Get the live streaming updates of Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok's Women's Individual Golf tournament starting at 4:48 AM IST Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 August, 2021 04:30 IST India's Aditi Ashok during the women’s golf individual stroke play at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. - AFP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 August, 2021 04:30 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Golf Women's Individual Stroke Play as India's Aditi Ashok is a step away from Olympic glory.Tokyo Olympics Golf: India's Aditi Ashok eyes surprise medal, in second place after Round 3Aditi Ashok overcame a mid-round crisis to stay in the hunt for a surprise medal, holding on to the second spot after three rounds of the Olympicsgolf competition in Tokyo on Friday.After rounds of 67 and 66, Aditi fought back from a bogey before and after the turn to card a 68 for a three-round aggregate of 12-under 201.Aditi is three strokes behind the leader - USA’s Nelly Korda (198) - and two ahead of the quartet comprising New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Australia’s Hannah Green, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Japan’s Mone Inami.Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar carded a second straight 72 and moved up two places to tied 51st with 220.Korda, who shot an Olympic course record of 62 in the second round desspite a double-bogey on the final hole, found pars on the last 10 holes for a 69.